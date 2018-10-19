19 Pieces We Need from Jonathan Adler’s New Home Collection

When Jonathan Adler releases new interior decor, we whip out our credit cards. The potter, designer and author creates home items that satiate our expensive tastes without draining our wallets, and nearly every piece he releases is creative, daring and filled with tongue-in-cheek personality.

And when Jonathan Adler releases new interior decor in a partnership with Amazon, we whip out our credit cards twice as fast.

On Friday, Adler launched his latest collection, New House, in collaboration with Amazon. Though the partnership doesn’t seem to have affected the price point or aesthetic of the furniture and decor line, it has made Adler’s wares more accessible. Adler fans no longer have to shop from his proprietary site; they can now use the Amazon log-ins they undoubtedly already have to enjoy the affordable, quick shipping the digital warehouse provides.

In other words, New House offers the best of both worlds: high-quality decor from a seasoned designer like Jonathan Adler, with all the ease and accessibility of Amazon. If you love home decor as much as we do, it’s basically a dream come true.

The collection is complete with all kinds of necessities—artsy tables, sleek couches and eye-catching rugs. And it’s full of smaller, more decorative pieces, as well—trendy terracotta vases, fluffy printed pillows, graphic picture frames and way more.

Ahead, you’ll find the 19 New House pieces we have currently have our eyes on. From abstract art to cushy ottomans that double as storage units, we’re ready to deck out our apartments in all things Adler.