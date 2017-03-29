While You Were Sleeping, John Legend Performed on a London Train Platform

London commuters who get to work on the late side got a serious treat this morning—John Legend performed an impromptu show on a train platform. When he arrived at London’s St. Pancras station, he tweeted, “Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there?”

Turns out—yes, they most certainly do. Last year, Sir Elton John took a spin at tickling the ivories at St. Pancras; this morning, it was Legend’s turn. And because it is 2017, there are plenty of videos of the little songfest, which included “All of Me” and “Ordinary People.”

As it so happens, it’s International Piano Day, and it seems as though other performances are supposed to happen as the day goes on, so—keep an eye (and an ear) out for more.