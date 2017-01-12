StyleCaster
Joe Jonas Strips Naked for His Hottest Photo Shoot Ever

Joe Jonas just straight-up sauntered into his latest photo shoot, stripped down, and said, we imagine, something along the lines of, “OK, let’s do this.” And do this he did, posing in a series of five photos for Guess in various states of undress, his torso gleaming with a generous supply of oil.

Though he’s dating Sophie Turner, another blonde—model Charlotte McKinney—had the pleasure of joining him in one of the pics, and it’s safe to say that she had a pretty good time on the shoot. Without further ado, we bring you: Joe Jonas and his six-pack.

What’s that you say? Oh, you’re so welcome. Anytime. Well, anytime Jonas gets mostly naked on camera. We’ve got your back.

