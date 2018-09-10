Your Everything Guide to Jewelry Storage

Jewelry storage sits at the intersection of practicality and aesthetics. Everyone needs somewhere to keep their favorite chains, studs and gems so they don’t become entangled or worse—scuffed.
But since jewelry is pretty, it doesn’t make since to relegate it to a drawer, cabinet or under-the-bed storage unit; those old clothes you still haven’t gotten rid of might warrant the out-of-sight/out-of-mind treatment, but jewelry demands some kind of display.
Since jewelry storage is so sensible and, well, necessary, it’s one of the first things I try to tackle when I move into a new space. I have a vintage-looking catch-all tray I carry with me from apartment to apartment, and I always hang my necklaces from something—tacks pushed into the wall, a pretty necklace hanger, something.
These are easy steps to take. I often get wrapped up in decorator’s remorse (ugh, I should’ve hung that print over there!), but jewelry storage is so straightforward it leaves little room for regret. The trick is to stock up on a few pieces you can rely on year after year—much the same way you do with clothing. It’s as hard to go wrong with a catch-all tray as it is to go wrong with a pair of black jeans.
Ahead, you’ll find 22 adorable jewelry storage units you can shop right now, grouped by type. Even better: Each group is preceded by a little Instagram inspo, so you can imagine what the decor might look like in your space.
Delightful Dishes
The easiest place to start with decorative jewelry storage? A catch-call dish. Big or small, they'll hold all your smaller pieces—and they'll make even the most haphazard display look intentional.
Photo:
@baublebar/Instagram.
Welcome decorative tray, $18 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Blush glass catch-all tray, $20 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Zodiac catch-all dish, $8 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Zodiac trinket catch-all dish, $18 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Coveted Containers
For those craving a little more organization, jewelry boxes are a great way to store your most precious pieces and to keep them sorted for easy access.
Photo:
@vlandojewelrybox/Instagram.
Gold pane glass jewelry box, $25 at World Market
Photo:
World Market.
Kinsley wooden footed jewelry box, $82 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Glitter canister, $88 at Jonathan Adler
Photo:
Jonathan Adler.
Clarus brass display box, $60-80 at Crate and Barrel
Photo:
Crate and Barrel.
Metallic Marvels
Few things look sleeker than metal on metal. Toss your favorite golds and silvers onto a metallic catch-all tray for a seriously sparkly spread.
Photo:
@rubylanesydney/Instagram.
Metal half-moon catch-all dish, $4 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Hexagon glass catch-all dish, $12 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Plum and Bow hand catch-all dish, $16 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Half-circle metal trays (set of 3), $79 at West Elm
Photo:
West Elm.
Mirror triangle catch-all dish, $12 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Trendy Trinkets
Of course, large pieces aren't the only way to go. Little trinkets can be a great way to store rings, earrings and dainty necklaces.
Photo:
@bmariecreative/Instagram.
Olinda speckled ceramic ring holder, $6 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Alma tabletop jewelry storage, $29 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Totemic trinket stand, $28 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Sita curved metal earring organizer, $16 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Gilded Garden trinket dish, $10-12 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Statement Trays
Not sure how much jewelry you have to display? Get a statement tray. Whether or not it's empty, it'll still look great on your desk, shelf or window sill.
Photo:
@jonathanadler/Instagram.
Eyes valet tray, $68 at Jonathan Adler
Photo:
Jonathan Adler.
Op Art rectangle tray, $68 at Jonathan Adler
Photo:
Jonathan Adler.
Les Girls square tray, $38 at Jonathan Adler
Photo:
Jonathan Adler.
Tiger valet tray, $68 at Jonathan Adler
Photo:
Jonathan Adler.