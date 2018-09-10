Your Everything Guide to Jewelry Storage

Jewelry storage sits at the intersection of practicality and aesthetics. Everyone needs somewhere to keep their favorite chains, studs and gems so they don’t become entangled or worse—scuffed.

But since jewelry is pretty, it doesn’t make since to relegate it to a drawer, cabinet or under-the-bed storage unit; those old clothes you still haven’t gotten rid of might warrant the out-of-sight/out-of-mind treatment, but jewelry demands some kind of display.

Since jewelry storage is so sensible and, well, necessary, it’s one of the first things I try to tackle when I move into a new space. I have a vintage-looking catch-all tray I carry with me from apartment to apartment, and I always hang my necklaces from something—tacks pushed into the wall, a pretty necklace hanger, something.

These are easy steps to take. I often get wrapped up in decorator’s remorse (ugh, I should’ve hung that print over there!), but jewelry storage is so straightforward it leaves little room for regret. The trick is to stock up on a few pieces you can rely on year after year—much the same way you do with clothing. It’s as hard to go wrong with a catch-all tray as it is to go wrong with a pair of black jeans.

Ahead, you’ll find 22 adorable jewelry storage units you can shop right now, grouped by type. Even better: Each group is preceded by a little Instagram inspo, so you can imagine what the decor might look like in your space.