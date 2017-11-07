Jessica Simpson Is Being Mommy-Shamed for Dying Her 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Hair

It’s a week past Halloween, but Jessica Simpson‘s parenting continues to haunt some Instagram users. Last Wednesday, the day after Halloween, the 37-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer posted an adorable shot of her family celebrating the big day.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, dressed as country music duo, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. The couple’s children, 4-year-old son Ace and 5-year-old daughter Maxwell, sported more kid-appropriate costumes. Ace dressed as Woody from “Toy Story,” while Maxwell channeled her inner princess as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.” And though the Johnson-Simpsons’ family Halloween photo looked cute enough to frame, some on the internet took fault with Maxwell’s brown hair, INSIDER first discovered.

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Considering the 5-year-old is a natural blonde, several Instagram users lashed out at Simpson for endangering her child at such young age by dying her hair. Others, likely not understanding the point of Halloween, criticized Simpson for stripping Maxwell of her natural-blonde shade and making her a brunette. A few of the inane comments included:

“Please don’t tell me she dyed her daughter’s hair!!”

“Why would you color your daughter’s hair at such a young age??????????????????????”

“Great costumes. Is Maxwell’s hair dyed? I hope not her blond hair was so beautiful!!! Hopefully, just temp wash out color.”

Though there was a noticeable group of mommy-shamers who disapproved of Simpson’s daughter’s costume, there was also a huge chunk of followers who came to her aid. Simpson’s supporters argued that the dye was likely temporary and harmless to Maxwell, while others simply told the mommy-shamers that Simpson’s choice to parent her daughter was hers and hers alone. Here a couple of the comments:

“So cute. Don’t listen to the haters.”

“It’s a Halloween costume and [Maxwell’s] going as Belle. Belle has brown hair. It’s not that serious. It’s probably a wash off. So dramatic. It’s none of anyone’s business to judge how someone parents their children.”

The many faces of #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Considering that Maxwell still has her natural blonde locks in a photo Simpson posted a week after Halloween, it’s safe to say that the dye was likely temporary. Per a report by InStyle, temporary hair dye typically rinses out after a few washes and are usually chemical-free, unlike their permanent counterparts, making them kid-friendly. While Simpson hasn’t publicly responded to the mommy-shamers, we’re thinking she’s washing the haters out of her life just like her daughter’s temporary hair dye.