People are Shaming Jessica Simpson for Her Lips in This Duck-Face Selfie

Jessica Simpson has been shamed for many things: Dyeing her daughter’s hair, posing for sexy Instagrams, the list goes on. But the internet’s recent criticism might be the most absurd and mean-spirited yet. On Monday, the 37-year-old singer celebrated an impressive 12,000 walking steps with a duck-face selfie. But not everyone was a fan of the snap.

Immediately after posting the picture on her Instagram, Simpson was shamed for the texture and appearance of her lips. Many haters made fun of Simpson, calling her lips “dry,” “crusty,” and “chapped.” Several trolls even went as far as to accuse Simpson of receiving a botched lip injection. A few comments included:

“Her bottom lip is damaged for life I’m sure look at the separation looks like a butt now not a solid bottom lip.”

“I think she’s got some dry crusty lips.”

“Moisturize those lips girl.”

“Her fake lips are hilarious.”

Walkin’ #12000Steps #SandpaperSmooch #ShowMeYourSteps A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 5, 2018 at 1:12pm PST

It seemed like Simpson was in on the joke as she reference her “sandpaper smooch” in her caption. “Walkin’ #12000Steps#SandpaperSmooch #ShowMeYourSteps,” Simpson wrote.

Though there’s a lot of speculation that Simpson’s plump pout is a result of lip injections, she hasn’t admitted to receiving since 2006, more than 10 years ago, when she revealed that she briefly injected Restylane. “”I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades—it went away in like four months. My lips are back to what they were. Thank God! It looked fake to me. I didn’t like that,” she told Glamour.

Regardless of whether Simpson received lip injections or not, body-shaming is never OK. Simpson’s body is hers and she can inject or not inject her lips all she likes. Plus, dry lips happen to everyone, so the people criticizing her chapped lips need to take a hike, because we’re almost certain that they’ve had dry lips sometime in their life, too. Later, petty trolls.