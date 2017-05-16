StyleCaster
Definitive Proof That Jennifer Lopez Never Ages

Definitive Proof That Jennifer Lopez Never Ages

Definitive Proof That Jennifer Lopez Never Ages
Looking back at photographs of Jennifer Lopez over the past 20 years or so since she first rose to fame, it’s clear that the actress, singer, and all-around powerhouse has barely aged. Sure, she’s 47, but she’s a complete force to be reckoned with, and the difference between the way she looked back then and the way she looks now is negligible, proving that she has aged gracefully AF.

J.Lo is arguably more beautiful and vibrant these days than she ever was before, which is really saying something. We took an in-depth look at photographs of Lopez over the years, finding definitive proof that though she has gotten older—as in, she hasn’t Benjamin Button’d us all—she has also barely changed. Ahead, a peek at J.Lo throughout the years.

1 of 15
1992
1992

Yes, that's right: This photo was taken in 1992. As in, 25 years ago. But it basically could've been taken yesterday.

1995
1995

At the premiere of My Family in Hollywood.

1998
1998

At the MTV VMAs, looking very '90s.

1999
1999
At FHM's Sexiest Woman of the Year awards, looking mighty pleased with herself. 
2001
2001

Performing in Barcelona, showing off her signature washboard abs.

2004
2004
At the Man on Fire premiere at Mann's National Theater in Westwood, California.
2005
2005
At the NRJ Music Awards at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, wearing an outfit that can only be described as J.Lo-chic. 
2008
2008
With Marc Anthony at the Met Gala in NYC.
2009
2009

At a fashion event in Tokyo, looking younger than ever.

2011
2011

Onstage and killing it in Uncasville, Connecticut.

2012
2012

With sleek hair and a plunging neckline at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, this could be J.Lo circa 2002—or 1992, for that matter. 

2013
2013

At the Golden Globes, looking every bit the movie star. 

 

2014
2014

Wearing a minidress like she invented them. 

2015
2015

At an American Idol panel discussion, looking polished and chic. 

2017
2017

At the Met Gala, looking completely ageless. 

