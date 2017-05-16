Definitive Proof That Jennifer Lopez Never Ages

Looking back at photographs of Jennifer Lopez over the past 20 years or so since she first rose to fame, it’s clear that the actress, singer, and all-around powerhouse has barely aged. Sure, she’s 47, but she’s a complete force to be reckoned with, and the difference between the way she looked back then and the way she looks now is negligible, proving that she has aged gracefully AF.

J.Lo is arguably more beautiful and vibrant these days than she ever was before, which is really saying something. We took an in-depth look at photographs of Lopez over the years, finding definitive proof that though she has gotten older—as in, she hasn’t Benjamin Button’d us all—she has also barely changed. Ahead, a peek at J.Lo throughout the years.