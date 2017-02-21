Jennifer Lopez Denies Dating Drake, Even Though She Posted That Snuggly Pic

Generally, when you post a pic of yourself snuggling with someone on Instagram, that’s known as making it “Instagram official.” That’s considered pretty common knowledge. But maybe someone should relay that information to Jennifer Lopez, who definitely posted a pic of herself cuddled up on the couch with Drake a couple of months ago, only to deny tooth and nail on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today that she ever dated him. Hmm.

DeGeneres started her trademarked form of light interrogation on her show, and J.Lo deflected all the way. “We did a song together, if that’s what you’re asking,” Lopez told DeGeneres.

“Is that how you write a song?” DeGeneres asked, throwing that Insta pic on the screen behind them.

In case you’ve forgotten, here’s that damning pic, which J.Lo and Drake posted on their respective IGs.

“We weren’t writing a song right at that moment,” Lopez acknowledged.

“At that moment, what was happening?” DeGeneres asked.

“We were just hanging out,” Lopez said.

Then she deflected some more, laughed a lot, avoided eye contact, and changed the subject. Classic duck and cover, J.Lo. So—what really happened between you and Drake?!

Skip to the 3:30 mark to see Lopez’s comments on Drake.