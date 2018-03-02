Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Claims that She Shaded Taylor Swift with Kim Kardashian

The feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift has never, and will never, die. Their bad blood only dates back to 2016, but it runs deep. That being said, whenever the two celebrities’ names are in the same sentence, people perk up because there’s a chance it’s going to get real shady.

But getting definitive proof on whether a comment was, in fact, shade is always tricky unless you ask the source yourself. That’s exactly what Jeff, a caller on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live: After Show” did last night with KarJenner bestie, Jennifer Lawrence. Jeff referenced a moment in history when everyone thought the 27-year-old actress shaded T-Swift on live television with Kim K.

The infamous name-drop occurred when Lawrence interviewed Kardashian as a guest-host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in November 2017. Lawrence asked if Kardashian had ever been cheated on. The answer is sadly, yes, and Kardashian revealed it was her “hacking skills” that led her to the discovery.

“I got into the voicemail thing and I was at dinner with all of my best friends. I put it on speaker wondering where my boyfriend was. He was flying in town to meet another girl on my birthday and lied to me that he was in a different city,” she said.

“Oh my god, that’s like a Taylor Swift song,” Lawrence responded, which the reality star laughed off.

The last line is what Jeff from Detroit is referencing to with Lawrence when he asked, “Given [Swift and Kardashian’s] major feud, were you being shady when you name-dropped Taylor Swift in your interview with Kim Kardashian and did Taylor Swift ever approach you about being in her squad?”

After clarification about the question from Cohen, Lawrence quickly shut down the year-long rumor. “Oh no, no, it just fell out of my mouth. I didn’t make all the connections a million times before I said something. I don’t know if that shocks people.”

Alas, we finally received our answer. Lawrence did not purposely diss Swift. However, if that many people interpreted it as shade, maybe there was something subliminal happening there.

Below, you can watch the rest of the Cohen segment below where Lawrence talks about Kylie Jenner’s newborn, Stormi, and whether or not Swift really asked Lawrence to be a part of her girl group.