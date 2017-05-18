Jennifer Lawrence Is Not Sorry She Went Pole-Dancing in Europe

After Radar posted a video of Jennifer Lawrence drunkenly pole-dancing at a bar in Vienna, Austria, the actress has said she is not sorry and will not apologize. Nor should she, as we’re pretty sure getting drunk and doing something you don’t regret is exactly what you’re supposed to do at a bar in Austria.

Yesterday, after the video surfaced, Jen took to Facebook to post a letter to her fans.

Look,

Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize. I had a BLAST that night. PS, that’s not a bra. It’s an Alexander Wang top, and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing’s pretty good. Even with no core strength. —Jen

Of course, she had to add the self-deprecating “even with no core strength.” How would we know it was JLaw writing if she didn’t?