Jennifer Lawrence Resembles Literal Fire Emoji in Most Naked Dress Yet

Jennifer Lawrence knows how to make a comeback. After months of staying out of the spotlight, the 27-year-old actress is back and hotter than ever, at least judging from the crazy-sheer dress she wore to the U.K. premiere of her upcoming film, “Mother!”, on Wednesday night.

Though the 27-year-old actress has been known to sport some daring looks from time to time, her recent see-through Atelier Versace dress has to take the cake for her most naked outfit yet. The gown left little to the imagination with a slinky fabric that transitioned from silver chainmail up top to white netting toward the bottom. To make things even sexier, J. Law finished the number with a sultry open back.

The dress isn’t the only sheer ensemble Lawrence has sported recently. A day earlier, on Tuesday, Lawrence showed up at the Venice Film Festival in a naked—wait for it—ball gown. While walking the red carpet, the actress—who also went braless, mind you—stunned in a sheer Dior ball gown. The gown, which included a fluffed out black and pink polka-dot tutu, was 100-percent sheer in the bodice, with embroidered flowers strategically placed over Lawrence’s nipples.