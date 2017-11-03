Jennifer Lawrence Once Got Naked in Kris Jenner’s Closet and Asked Kim Kardashian to Dress Her

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lawrence is a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” super-fan. (She’s built a shrine to the family on the set of a movie before.) So when we heard that the 27-year-old actress got drunk, stripped down butt-naked, and talked about farts within hours of meeting the reality TV family, we weren’t too surprised by her instant level of comfort. (Though the story is still wild as heck.)

On Thursday, Lawrence subbed in as a guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where she invited none-other than Kim Kardashian as her first guest. The conversation instantly started on a high note with Lawrence asking Kardashian how she feels about her ex-husband Reggie Bush‘s new wife looking exactly like her. “Oh, this is going to be fun,” Kardashian said.

Then it got down to business: the infamous Kardashian-Jenner naked story. A couple weeks ago, Lawrence went over to Kris Jenner‘s house for dinner. The two ended up getting super-drunk and by the time Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, arrived, things were bound to get crey crey. “I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives,” Kardashian said.

Guest Host Jennifer Lawrence is obsessed with @KimKardashian and has a LOT of amazing questions for her TONIGHT on #Kimmel! A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) on Nov 2, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

At some point in the night, Lawrence asked Kardashian if her husband could style her. Obliging, Kardashian told Lawrence to head up to Jenner’s closet and West would shortly follow. When Kardashian walked in, she found Lawrence fully naked, which is when her intercommed down stairs for West to not come up. Eventually, Kardashian took matters into her own hands and put Lawrence in one of Jenner’s dresses, which she eventually took home and low-key stole.

“I come back in, and you’re fully butt naked. I’m like, ‘Ok, I’m going to intercom downstairs and tell him to not come upstairs.’ And we put on one of my mom’s dresses and you wore it throughout the whole dinner,'” Kardashian said.

Lawrence then segued into the farting portion of the story by asking Kardashian if she farts in front of West. After a long awkward laugh, Kardashian responded, “I don’t fart. What are you talking about?”

The best day of Guillermo's life! #Kimmel @KimKardashian #JenniferLawrence @IamGuillermo A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

That’s when Lawrence continued her dinner story by telling the audience that she asked Kardashian for Gas-X to alleviate nervous gas pain in her side. She recalled the request earning quite a reaction from another dinner guest. “I asked you to get me Gas-X and I remember Kanye looking down the dinner table being like, ‘Oh. My. God. She farts!'”

The dinner story ends there, but lucky for us, there’s about 18 minutes more of Kardashian-Lawrence banter that’ll definitely get you LOL-ing. Watch the entire interview below. (The dinner story begins at 1:35.)