Jennifer Lawrence Is Taking a 2-Year Break from Acting

Everyone needs a break now and then, even Jennifer Lawrence. After wrapping up the press tour for her upcoming film, “Mother!,” the 28-year-old actress is taking some well-deserved time off where she’ll be completely off the grid—and our movie screens.

The Oscar winner announced the news Thursday on “TODAY” where she revealed that she’s taking a two-year break from acting with no future projects lined up. “I’m taking [a break.] I don’t have anything set for two years,” she said.

As for what she’s doing with her time off, Lawrence has no plans, though becoming a pottery maker might be an option. “I don’t know [what I’m going to do]. I don’t know—start making pots?” she said. “I think I’m just taking a little break. I’ll see you in six months.”

Lawrence’s abrupt break seems to stem from the pressures of fame. Since her breakout role in “The Hunger Games” franchise in 2012, Lawrence has become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about celebrities with details of her personal life some of the most sought-after in the tabloid game. “[People] feel so entitled to everything,” she said. “Like when I’m getting photographed just walking to Starbucks, I’m like, ‘Why does anybody feel—why do you feel entitled to this?'”

However, Lawrence is also realistic. Despite initial belief that she could be a blockbuster actress while maintaining a private life, Lawrence has grown to accept the pitfalls of a thriving movie career. Though, in order to keep herself sane and humble, Lawrence tries to separate herself from the media frenzy by believing that the attention is for her films and characters, rather than her.

“[At first,] I was angry and resentful because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and to do my job, and then still have privacy,” she said. “And then after a few years you’re like, ‘But that’s not the way it is. It’s just not.’ But it’s important to just keep a separation and know that the people screaming outside of a premiere, they’re screaming because of a job and because of a character. I don’t go home like, ‘Oh my god! Did you hear that? How much they love me?’ I don’t put any stock in it. I’m grateful to them because without fans and people going to see my movie, I wouldn’t be able to do what I love.”

Another reason Lawrence may be taking a break from acting is her grueling and emotionally taxing role in “Mother!,” a psycho-horror in which Lawrence plays a woman whose tranquil life is disturbed when a mysterious couple moves in with her and her husband. To decompress, Lawrence built a tent with the sole purpose of watching “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Lawrence dubbed the tent, which was plastered with pictures of the Kardashian-Jenners, her “happy place.”

Though Lawrence has no idea what she’s going to do during her hiatus, we have a strong feeling that it’ll involve a healthy amount of “KUWTK” binge-watching.