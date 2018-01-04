Jennifer Hudson Reveals That She Was Asked to Move from First Class Because She’s Black

Jennifer Hudson‘s resume includes an Oscar, performing at a presidential inauguration, and dozens of radio hits. Yet, some people still disregard her success and reduce her to negative racial stereotypes. In an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., the 36-year-old singer opened up about facing stereotypes, such as being asked to move from first class, as a wealthy black woman.

Hudson revealed that when she boards an airplane, she is frequently asked if she belongs “in the back of the plane,” instead of in first class, where she typically sits. “There have been several situations where I get on a plane and [the air steward] assumes that I’m [meant to be] in the back of the plane,” Hudson said. “That happens a lot. I’m like ‘No, my seat is up there [in first class], thank you.'”

The “Dream Girls” star also admitted that she faces prejudice at home when people assume that her house is owned by her white driver, instead of her.

“People also assume that my home belongs to my white driver, Charles,” Hudson said. “One time, I was having something moved into my house and they wanted to know where to put it. I said, ‘There.’ [The mover] just stood there. When Charles came in, he asked him, ‘So where would you like these things?’ Charles said, ‘She said she wanted it right there. You’re talking to the wrong person.'”

Hudson speculated that the discrimination happens because it is a “foreign” idea to some that a black woman can live in a “wealthy neighborhood” and be a “working mom.”

“Stuff like this happens in your own home!” Hudson said. “I defy all the odds being African American, living in a wealthy neighborhood and being a working mom. It’s too many foreign things in one person! It’s so ignorant. Race is just one of them. I face them all.”

We hope everyone who has discriminated against Hudson reads her interview and knows that she isn’t going to be stereotyped with repercussions and clapping back.