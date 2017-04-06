We Need to Talk About Jennifer Aniston’s NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction

When we think of Jennifer Aniston, we think of tasteful, understated outfits. Casual-cool. We think of wedges. Scarves. Sunglasses. A white tee. One thing that definitely doesn’t come immediately to mind: a skintight leather minidress. But somehow, Jennifer Aniston wound up on the red carpet this week in a dress that left little to the imagination. And then she took it to the next level and made it basically NSFW by bypassing any kind of bra and letting it all hang out.
And so we present Jennifer Aniston and her nipples, chilling together on the red carpet. She was there to support husband Justin Theroux’s season 3 premiere of The Leftovers, but she sort of took center stage, if you know what we mean.

This is possibly the part where Aniston realized how form-fitting her top really was, and tried hiding half of her torso behind her husband, whose main accessory for the evening was perfectly tousled hair.

Honestly, Aniston didn’t look too concerned by the whole thing. She’s just hanging out on the carpet, showing off the same highlights she’s been rocking for the better part of 20 years. Which brings us to our final question: Does she age?!

