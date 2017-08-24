Jennifer Aniston Hits Back at Body-Shamers Who Accuse Her of Being Pregnant

We already know Jennifer Aniston is an all-around badass. In a 2016 essay for The Huffington Post, the 48-year-old actress stopped playing nice and called out the tabloids for what they are: sexist. Now, in a new interview with Glamour, Aniston is clapping back at her body-shamers who accuse her of being pregnant when her stomach isn’t 100-percent, completely flat.

She revealed that pregnancy rumors are what she sees the most and what aggravates her incessantly. “I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!'” she said.

The “Friends” star speculated that tabloids concoct pregnancy stories out of bloated photos, despite knowing that someone’s stomach sticking out is a completely normal look.

“I mean, it’s like they take a picture of you and create this story,” Aniston said. “If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant. And it’s like, actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with.

For Aniston, pregnancy news is only between the parents, not the rest of the world. “Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it,” she said.

The rom-com veteran also shut down mommy-shamers, who judge her for not being a mom yet at 48.

“My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people’s,” Aniston said. “I think it’s to each their own. Nobody’s right to judge someone else’s choices. No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It’s a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It’s sensitive to me.”

For the actress, the world would be better of if everyone just minded their own business. “Everybody likes to get into each other’s panty drawers. Stay in your own backyard and let everybody live their lives,” she said.

Lesson learned here: Don’t come for Jennifer Aniston because she’s got no time for your B.S. Got that, tabloids?