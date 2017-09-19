Mommy-Shamers Slam Jenna Dewan Tatum for (Hot) Butt Instagram

The mommy-shamers never rest, and this time, they’ve set their sights on Jenna Dewan Tatum. On Monday, the 36-year-old dancer posted a killer butt selfie of her overlooking a balcony while dressed in a sheer black bodysuit. She captioned the post, “Cheeky balcony series.”

Despite Dewan Tatum’s justified pride in her booty (and the approximate 800,000 squats she did to get it), immediately after posting the Instagram, she was flooded with comments shaming her for baring her butt on the Internet. Most comments criticized Dewan Tatum for setting a “poor example” for her 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

Others slammed the actress for flaunting her body despite being married—a criticism that was quickly dispelled by Dewan’s followers, who pointed out that her husband, “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum, has exposed his body on several occasions and hasn’t received the same flak. Wish we could say that kind of sexist double standard was rare, but of course, it happens all the time—which is why it’s all the more important to call out.

A few of the judgy, inane comments included:

“You have a kid . . . Shame on you” “She’s a mother and married. Smh, disappointed at Jenna.” “Beautiful, but you are a mother. Be a role model for your daughter.”

Though Dewan Tatum didn’t respond directly to the criticism, she did share an Instagram shortly after with the quote: “You can tell who the strong women are. They are the ones you see building up one another instead of tearing each other down.” If the quote wasn’t enough to drive in her disapproval of mommy-shaming, Dewan Tatum accompanied her post with the caption: “To all the strong women out there. May we be them, may we know them, may we raise them♥️ Rise above judgment and step into love.”

Though we might not all have asses like Jenna Dewan Tatum, we could all do with way more body-positivity and sex-positivity on Instagram. Something we’d like to get rid of completely? Mommy-shamers.