How Did We Not Know that Jenna Dewan Tatum is the Best Selfie Taker?

Jenna Dewan Tatum is our idol for all things beauty. Not only does she defy human odds by somehow looking good in literally every haircut you’ve ever wanted to try, including a super-short, choppy cut and layered, textured bangs, but she also somehow, without anybody noticing, stole the title of Best Selfie-Taker, usurping Kylie Jenner from her previous five-year term. And we’re not just saying that Dewan Tatum is really pretty (we mean, duh, of course she is)—we’re saying that she somehow knows exactly how to angle her face to make every picture look ridiculously flattering, even if it’s in the front seat of her car or on a patch of grass. And for that, we’re kind of in awe.

Basically, Dewan Tatum has been killing the selfie game, and we’re surprised we hadn’t noticed it sooner. Though the actress has yet to release a manual on how exactly to take the perfect selfie, we’re partially convinced that it’s got something to do with her Kylie Jenner head tilt—you know, where Jenner tucks in her chin (which gives the illusion of a slimmer nose and larger eyes) and slightly cocks her head to left or right—which, for whatever reason, seems to create ridiculously good-looking selfies. So to get us all started on the journey to putting our best face forward, we’ve rounded up 10 of Dewan Tatum’s best Instagram selfies. Click through to see our favorites, and maybe break out your high-school protractor—you’ll need it to study her angles and technique.