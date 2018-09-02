15 Instagram-Worthy Jell-O Shot Recipes You Need for Labor Day

If I’m being honest, I never really got into Jell-O shots in college. They were always made with the worst possible vodka. (Anybody else familiar with Skol? No? Lucky you.) Plus, they always stained my mouth, and their presentation—in a plastic shot glass, on a sticky beer pong table—wasn’t exactly tempting.

Then in my mid-20s, a friend brought a tray of crazy-adorable strawberry margarita Jell-O shots to a party. Like, literally tequila jello served inside a strawberry, complete with a salt-sugar rim and tiny lime garnishes. This was before I had a Pinterest account, so it was news to me that something this cute and fun existed. Needless to say, I was changed. (And I signed up for Pinterest.)

Since then, I’ve tried my hand at so many fun variations of this twee, crowd-pleasing edible shot. I’ve made lemon Jell-O shots in lemon slices, caramel Jell-O shots in apple slices, and watermelon Jell-O shots in mini limes with black salt for seeds.

I’ve even developed my own Jell-O shot recipe, which you’ll find below along with the aforementioned ones. (Spoiler alert: My recipe involves scooping the flesh out of an entire watermelon and filling it with super boozy Jell-O—reinforced with an extra package of unflavored gelatin so the slices actually stand up on their own. Trust me, they’re a really good conversation starter.)

So whether or not you’re already hip to the Insta-worthy Jell-O shot trend, you’d be a fool not to try one of the following 15 recipes for your upcoming Labor Day barbecue. Or for any occasion, really.