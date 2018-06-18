Jeffrey Campbell’s New Collection Includes Shoes for All Body Types

Few things are more frustrating than stumbling upon the perfect shoe only to realize it doesn’t fit you properly. Finding a pair of boots that look cute, match your wardrobe, and keep your feet comfortable is hard enough; discovering that those boots won’t zip over your calves is a whole new level of irritating—especially when it happens over and over again.

Thankfully, designers and brands are starting to take note of this widespread pain point, and they’re responding by offering shoes in a more varied range of sizes. The latest brand to do so: Jeffrey Campbell.

Over the weekend, Jeffrey Campbell unveiled its latest line: a capsule collection of size-inclusive footwear designed in collaboration with 21-year-old model La’Shaunae Steward. The five-piece collection is comprised of three pairs of thigh-high, wide-shaft boots and two pairs of wide-fitting, heeled sandals—all of which you can snag on Jeffrey Campbell’s website for prices between $125 and $235.

Steward told Refinery29 that the idea was inspired by a conversation she’d had with Sanam Sindhi, Jeffrey Campbell’s creative director. “I was telling her how a lot of boots don’t fit thicker legs,” Steward said. “As my friend—[and someone] who knows how the fashion world doesn’t celebrate fat brown women enough—she saw this as an opportunity for me, an under-appreciated curve model.”

Steward continued by explaining how excited she was to see such a well-known designer diversifying its size options. “So many brands never care about their fat customers. Most plus-size stores have the ugliest clothes and wide-fitting shoes,” Steward said. “For [a brand I’ve] loved since I was a teenager to believe in me and to acknowledge me is amazing.”