Jasmine Sanders Has an Inspiring Message After Being Rejected for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Jasmine Sanders won’t be one of the 20-plus models walking in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. But she’s completely fine. The 27-year-old model and social-media influencer took to her Instagram on Friday to reveal the disappointing news, while delivering an inspiring message to her followers about rejection and not giving up.

Sanders announced that she was turned down for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in an Instagram of a picture from her casting from earlier that week. In her caption, Sanders revealed that she “shed a few thug tears” after learning that she was rejected by the lingerie brand before picking herself back up and thanking those who helped her along the way, including her trainer and and her stylist.”Shed a few thug tears this morning. I just got the call from my agents – baby girl didn’t get the VS show this year but it’s all good!” Sanders wrote. “This post is for everyone on my team who kept me focused and held me down!”

Sanders ended her Instagram by congratulating the models who were cast in this year’s show, including Winnie Harlow, Devon Windsor and Barbara Palvin. She also thanked Victoria’s Secret for its consideration. “To the ladies that got the big show- CONGRATS!!! And big thanks to VS for considering me. Guess who’s body is ready for NYFW and artichoke pizza! 😝,” Sanders wrote.

Now that’s how you handle a rejection. Read the rest of Sanders’s inspiring Instagram below.