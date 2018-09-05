Jasmine Sanders Makes Over-the-Boob Fanny Packs Look Surprisingly Chic

Spoiler alert: It’s 2018, and fanny packs are no longer reserved exclusively for midsections.

The practical hands-free pouches first surfaced in the 1980s, but they didn’t come into vogue until the 1990s. In the early aughts, of course, they went out of vogue—but then they came back in again in the early 2010s. Now, designers and influencers have had nearly a decade to work out the kinks in the trend’s latest iteration, and the result is a varied landscape of creative fanny pack styling.

The latest to leave her mark on the movement? Model Jasmine Sanders.

Earlier this week, Sanders attended Philadelphia’s Made in America festival. She wore a long-sleeve denim mini dress, white sneakers and some pastel statement sunnies. She topped off her look with—you guessed it—a fanny pack, which she fastened over her chest.

Sanders isn’t the first to strap a fanny pack to her upper half. Kendall Jenner has, A$AP Rocky has, Bella Hadid has and I’m sure several similarly enterprising non-celebs have, as well. But often, when someone wears a fanny pack on their chest, it’s hung lower (over the navel) or pushed to the side (near the armpit). Rarely, if ever, does someone wear a fanny pack over their actual boobs—likely because it seems uncomfortable and impractical, and because it looks strange.

But Sanders, fearless style star that she is, went for it.

I’ll be honest: I’m not entirely convinced of the merits of an over-the-boob fanny pack. Wouldn’t your stuff just fall out every time you open it? But what Sanders has managed to persuade me of is how cute an over-the-boob fanny pack can be.

Since her dress has a high-cut waist, a fanny pack worn lower might look odd (and one worn traditionally would certainly distract from the dress’ built-in belt). There is truly no better place for her fanny pack than where she’s put it—and the result is an outfit that actually, genuinely works.

Needless to say, I’m impressed. Now the real test is whether this approach to fanny pack wear will withstand the test of time the same way the fanny pack, itself, has.