January Jones’s Skin-Care Routine Includes a $2,300 LED Mask Every Day

There’s drugstore. There’s affordable. And then there’s January Jones. The 40-year-old actor took to her Instagram last week to reveal her skin-care routine—starting with a $2,300 LED mask for 20 minutes every day.
For “immediate results,” the Mad Men star takes 20 minutes each to use an LED mask from Deesse Pro, which promises to make the skin look clearer and more vibrant with low-level light therapy. Jones even shared a Michael Meyers-like Instagram of the mask on her face. “[The] results are immediate,” Jones wrote in her caption.
Other expensive products that Jones uses in her routine are Augustinus Bader‘s The Cream ($265), which she uses as a nighttime cream, iS Clinical’s GeneXC serum ($170), which is one of five over $100 serums she uses daily, and Sisley-Paris’s Supremÿa Night Cream ($795), which Jones has her name engraved on.
Despite an extensive nighttime routine, Jones’s mornings are pretty low-key. To not wash off the creams and serums she put on the night before, Jones doesn’t wash her face in the morning, aside from a spritz of rose water. “I only wash my face at night, in the morning I splash water or spray rose water so I don’t lose the previous night’s moisture,” she wrote.
All in all. Jones’s skin-care routine costs a whopping $5,677. But hey, like she said, it’s not for the “faint or heart”—nor faint of wallet. “Here is a detailed account of my current skincare regime. It’s not for the faint of heart but it’s something I love to do,” Jones wrote. “It’s my favorite self care indulgence and I find it very meditative to do masks and I am always trying new products.
Some have asked so here is a detailed account of my current skincare regime. It’s not for the faint of heart but it’s something I love to do. It’s my favorite self care indulgence and I find it very meditative to do masks and I am always trying new products. I also just recently tried the PRP blood facial or “vampire facial” by @drjasondiamond and am starting to see the results of that, it was fascinating, I’m trying to decide if it was worth the $$. I’ll let you know. And I will also let you know if I discover something new I love. For now, here are products I have been using for months to years and KNOW work, for me at least. Page 1 is me using the @deessepro mask, I try to use it 20min/day, results are immediate. Page 2 are my face washes and a gentle exfoliator. I only wash my face at night, in the morning I splash water or spray rose water so I don’t lose the previous night’s moisture. Page 3 are all my fav serums which I rotate. Some for am some for pm but I use all of them daily. Page 4 is dedicated to my face oils and balms, reserved for before bedtime only, after the Active Serum or Retinol. Page 5 are the @shanidarden retinols, for every skin type(unless pregnant or nursing), the grey bottle is a tad lighter and can be used every night, I use the white bottle every other night. Page 6 are the body oils I use, I stopped using lotions and instead dry brush my skin before I bathe and then use oil based scrubs in the shower or oil afterwards. Page 7 are my current favorite masks for exfoliating and moisture. These change all the time depending on what my skin is needing,(factoring in weather, travel and stress). -I also take a good probiotic and enzymes daily, along with a collagen powder, lypospheric vitamin C and @Sakaralife detox and beauty water concentrates. I think that’s it! Now you know ALL my beauty secrets! Cheers to Happy faces! 😘