Your January 2018 Horoscope Has Arrived

2018 brings an emotional start, with a full moon in motherly Cancer pulling a blanket around all of us on January 1st (9:24pm EST). Watery stars align early in January, making it easy to connect to our feelings. However, we’ll dry off considerably when planets move onto the cool Aquarius plateau on January 20th.

Before then, a pileup of planets in Capricorn dominate, focusing our attention on mountains that must be climbed. Long-term visions work best now; hash out plans for steady ascension around the 17th, a powerful time to acknowledge strategic growth.

There are plenty opportunities to revisit conversations from the end of last year, as Mercury plays catch up from his retrograde. Mars swoops into action on January 27th, providing the stimulus to finish the job. A second full moon slips in at month’s end (at 8:27am EST on the 31st), and our Blue Moon peaks in show-stopping Leo.