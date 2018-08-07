Jamie Lynn Spears Mom-Shamed for Instagramming Her Daughter with a Gun

We haven’t heard much about Jamie Lynn Spears over the years. Since she gave birth to her first child in and ended her run on her Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 in 2008, the 27-year-old has been MIA raising her family. However, after a decade off-the-grid , she’s back in the headlines for a controversial reason: a picture of her 10-year-old daughter with a gun.

On Monday, Spears’s husband, Jamie Watson, instagrammed a picture of Spears’s 10-year-old daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, with a shotgun. The picture featured Aldridge, whose father is Spears’s ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, with a tall shotgun in the middle of a field. Aldridge is seen barefoot in a T-shirt and shorts with a gun, which is pointed at the sky. “Getting her ready for dove season,” Watson captioned the picture.

Getting her ready for dove season A post shared by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Aug 5, 2018 at 6:58pm PDT

Immediately, both Spears and Watson came under fire for allowing their daughter to hold a gun. Many criticized the parents for teaching their 10-year-old how to shoot at such a young age. Several also called Spears and Watson hypocrites for killing doves for fun despite their reputation as animal lovers and pet owners. A few comments included:

“A 10 year old with a shotgun. If that’s not redneck I don’t know what is.”

“You’re so irresponsible. Guns are not a toy.”

“It’s ironic they post about their amazing dog (who is totally dependent on them) all the time when they then go and kill animals that are living their own lives minding their own business. Teaching kids to kill things is weird leave that till they’re older, man.”

“Bad parents 😞.”

“A girl should NEVER carry a shotgun or learn to KILL animals. Maddie is an amazing girl. Do not teach her to learn these horrible things.”

However, the response hasn’t been all negative. Many of Spears’ and Watson’s followers have also commented their support for Maddie learning how to shoot, claiming that it’s “parenting done right.”

As of yet, neither Spears nor Watson have commented on the controversy. Though Watson keeping the Instagram up might be a response in itself.