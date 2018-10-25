Jameela Jamil Showed Off Her Boob Stretch Marks in an Unretouched Photo

Whether she’s shutting down body-shamers at the gym or calling out the Kardashians for promoting diet lollipops, Jameela Jamil has never been shy to speak out against beauty standards. So it should come as no surprise that her latest photoshoot comes completely unretouched—stretch marks and all.

The 32-year-old actor took to her social media on Tuesday to share pictures from her recent photoshoot with Arcadia magazine. The pictures featured The Good Place star in a pink strapless dress and a diamond necklace, with her hands on her décolletage, framing her boob stretch marks.

Jamil nodded to her stretch marks in her Instagram caption, which also urged her followers to “#saynotoairbrushing.” “I like all the big stretch marks on my boobs 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 @thearcadiaonline interview out now #saynotoairbrushing #letabitchlive,” she wrote. The actor also tweeted the picture with a similar message for fans to “embrace thine stretch marks.” Embrace thine stretch marks. They are nothing to be ashamed of or cover up or edit out. ❤️ #saynotoairbrushing #letabitchlive,” she tweeted.

In her interview with Arcadia, Jamil spoke about how she spent “almost a decade” obsessing over being thin. The actor also talked about her body dysmorphia and how she worries for younger generations of women because of social media. “I spent almost a decade holding myself back from things because I didn’t think I was pretty or thin,” Jamil said. “I suffered from horrendous body dysmorphia and it’s only in the last few years that I could see what is actually in the mirror.”

She added, “Everything I was achieving that my male counterparts were wasn’t being recognized because the focus was on my appearance and it made me feel really worthless as a human being Now, seeing what young girls are privy to through social media, I am scared to bring a girl into this world.”

The body-positivity movement still has a long way to go, but with voices like Jamil’s, we have hope that change will continue to happen.