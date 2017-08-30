Ivanka Trump Just Missed a Chance to Help Women Close the Wage Gap

Yesterday, the Trump administration announced that it will block an Obama-era rule that could have helped cut down on gender and racial wage gaps. The policy, which was enacted last year and would have gone into effect in early 2018, would require business with more than 100 employees to report the salaries of women and people of color.

But according to The Wall Street Journal, Trump officials say the the rule would be too burdensome for businesses and wouldn’t actually help gather intel on wage disparities. If you find that confusing, you may be even more confused by Ivanka Trump’s stance on the move.

In the past, Ivanka has said that she supports wage equality for women, a claim that is belied by her latest statement.

“Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results,” she reportedly said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, OMB, Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap.”

It’s interesting that Ivanka alludes only to gender, and not all the other wage gaps that are incredibly problematic for minority populations in the US. Still, we’d take what we can get from Ivanka in terms of advocacy for women—but it seems that even women aren’t enough of a priority for her to publicly dissent from the Trump administration’s policy decisions.