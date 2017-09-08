Why Issa Rae Stands by That Controversial Blow Job Scene on ‘Insecure’

After facing backlash for a scene on her HBO show “Insecure” that involved characters discussing how white women prefer to give blow jobs more than black women, Issa Rae is breaking her silence. In a recent interview with the New York Post, the 32-year-old actress, writer, director, and producer argued that the scene’s racial and sexual politics, which some critics deemed “regressive,” was backed by real-life conversations and stigmas.

As a refresher: In the second season of “Insecure,” Rae’s character, along with three of her black female friends, discuss blow jobs while attending a sex expo. Out of the four women, only one—Tiffany—admits to enjoying giving head. The other three—Kelli, Molly, and Issa—all detest the act to varying degrees. They make fun of Tiffany, calling her “light-skinned” and claiming that she was “brainwashed” by the “white private schools” she attended.

After the episode aired, Rae immediately came under fire by critics and fans, who deemed the scene “tone-deaf,” (Angelica Jade Bastién on Vulture) and “eye-roll-inducing” (Jozen Cumings on The Root).

Defending her writing, Rae contended that the scene was simply based on a longstanding stereotype about white women. “We were referencing something in the past that had been said and thought,” Rae said. “People called blowjobs ‘Beckys,’ and that’s a white girl name. I think people are way more sexually free and liberal currently.

She also argued that the scene was influenced by real-life conversations she’s had with black and white female friends. “But I will say that in conversations that I’ve had, a lot of my black female friends will have sex with a guy before they give him head,” Rae said. “And a lot of my white female friends would be like, ‘No, I’d rather give head than have sex.’ That was the conversation that we were kind of having in the room.”

Whatever your opinion of that particular episode, editors in the STYLECASTER office can say with certainty that even if Rae (and the show’s writers) didn’t get the blow job conversation quite right, the number of scenes in “Insecure” that accurately portray the dilemmas women face when it comes to sex, friendships, and career far outweigh one scene that fell flat.