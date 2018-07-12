31 Shiny Things That Will Turn Your Life into an Iridescent Dreamscape

It doesn’t matter whether I’m looking at an iridescent skirt, an iridescent shoe, or a piece of iridescent party decor, I’m always charmed. Iridescent stuff somehow looks playful, sleek, and edgy at the same time—so much so that it’s almost perplexing. As a sucker for bold prints with crisp lines, some luminous, metallic thing should hardly catch my eye—let alone impress me. So why am I so consistently drawn to iridescent stuff?
My theory: Within the iridescent trend lies a beautiful marriage of some of the best cultural style moments from years past—without any of the stuff that made those trends shitty in their hey-day.
Think about it. With iridescence, you can get the shine of sparkles without the mess of actual glitter. You get the colorful fun of the unicorn movement without actually having to say the word “unicorn.” And you get all the whimsy of that fairy fashion thing that happened a few years ago—without having to feel like a child or storybook character.
Plus, iridescent stuff is just so damn pretty.
Here, you’ll find 31 absolutely dreamy iridescent things, like purses, jewelry dishes, earrings, and more. Even if you’re not trying to infuse your wardrobe (or apartment) with iridescence, you’ll still be able to enjoy our slideshow; you don’t have to buy iridescent stuff to have fun staring at it.
Oil Slick Bar Cocktail Shaker Set, $32
BRB, buying this for my bar cart.
Rainbow Iridescent Headboard, $399
This Urban Outfitters piece doubles as a mirror and a headboard. And while it might distort your reflection, it'll sure look cute in your room.
Iridescent Seashell Shoulder Bag, $20
So you can feel like a mermaid and a fairy at the same damn time.
Iridescent Honeycomb Decor Set, $18
I've long wanted to hang plants in the corner of my living room. Since I suck at keeping plants alive, I'm investing in these instead.
Janel Foo Iridescent Dishes, $80
Catch-all dishes that look great even when they're empty.
Iridescent Shower Curtain, $99
This translucent shower curtain might not offer a ton of privacy, but having a dreamy bathroom is totally worth the trade-off, right?
Iridescent Makeup Bag, $7
Don't you think it's about time you replaced your old makeup bag?
Clarisse Hoop Earrings, $36
Subtly shiny. Totally statement-making.
Iridescent Mermaid Pencil Skirt, $76
Perfect for a bold office look—better for a night out.
Glas Italia Shimmer Cocktail Table, $3,895
This table is incredibly expensive, but it's also the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.
Electroplated Flask, $14
Stella + Ruby Drop Earrings, $40
These delightfully colorful earrings offer a subtle nod toward the iridescent trend.
Studio Mucci Unicorn Snow Tassel Garland, $35
This product photo makes me want to cover my walls in tassel garlands.
Modern Iridescent Acrylic Multi Frame, $14
Don't worry—if you're more into vertical frames, Urban Outfitters offers one of those, too.
Stingray Scrunchie, $8
Bring back the 90s with this iridescent, sparkly AF scrunchie.
Clear Heel Sandal, $125
S'well Spectrum Water Bottle, $42
This sleek, sleek water bottle will keep your drinks cool all day long.
Amily Hologram Fanny Pack, $14
Probably only appropriate to wear at music festivals and raves. Still cute, though.
Holographic iPhone Case, $35
If you do the trendy phone case thing, this shiny little beauty is a must-have.
Geo Oil Slick Planter, $20
Because your plants want in on the iridescent trend, too.
Nova Iridescent Mirror, $49
Not your average circle mirror.
Rainbow Aura Quartz Crystal Sculpture, $14
Iridescent. Crystals. Need I say more?
Qupid Women's Sneaker, $10
Because everyone should own at least one pairs of statement sneaks.
Mily Hologram Tote Bag, $21
Your favorite snakeskin tote got the iridescent treatment.
Iridescent Stars Pack, $6
Perfect for parties. Also perfect for whimsically decorated homes.
Iridescent Rainbow iPhone USB Cable, $6
You can never have too many iPhone chargers.
Radiant Crystal Stud Earrings, $30
Because even your go-to studs deserve to look like they've fallen out of an iridescent fantasy.
Mini Iridescent Backpack, $14
It's just so cute.
Melissa Joy Manning Opal Earrings, $350
Opal—the OG iridescent accessory.
Monki Holographic Slides, $24
Combine two of summer's favorite trends and step out in a pair of iridescent slides.
Cosmic Crossbody, $35
Worth buying now and busting out every Valentine's Day.
