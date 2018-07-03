StyleCaster
13 Investment Pieces You Won't Regret Buying

13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying

by
13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

There are two kinds of shoppers in this world. There are thoughtful, investment-driven shoppers who strategically fill their closets with pieces they’ll wear again and again. Then, there are the rest of us: impulsive, trend-driven shoppers who can’t resist a summer sale—even when we know that $35 shirt we just bought will only make it out of the closet once or twice a year. (“But what if I need it later??”)

MORE: 31 All-Season Investment Pieces to Score at Zara’s Huge Semi-Annual Sale

Though I fall in the latter category, I often find myself relying on my tried-and-true basics. When I’m making a mad dash for my front door in the morning, throwing together a few investment pieces is a lot easier than assembling a full-blown outfit. It is in these hectic, hurried moments that I fully appreciate how essential these wardrobe essentials are. They keep me looking stylish on my busiest (and laziest) days—plus, they go great with the bolder, trendier pieces in my wardrobe.

MORE: The Linen Jumpsuit Is the Secret to Breezy Summer Style

Here, a roundup of 13 splurge-worthy investment pieces you won’t regret buying. Though these pieces are a little (OK, a lot) more expensive than what you’d snag at your favorite summer sale, they’ll pay for themselves in no time. Since they’re high-quality, you won’t have to replace them every few years—plus, you can wear them all the time.

1 of 13
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | Staple Shirtdress
Staple Shirtdress

You can take this dress anywhere—no matter the season.

Striped Clean Shirtdress, $138 at Theory.

Photo: Theory.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | Classic Pumps
Classic Pumps

Who can say no to Louboutins?

Pigalle Follies, $695 at Christian Louboutin.

Photo: Christian Louboutin.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | The Everyday Tote
The Everyday Tote

A tote big enough to hold all your stuff—and stylish enough to pair with any outfit.

Brandy Triangle Tote, $745 at Mansur Gavriel.

Photo: Mansur Gavriel.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | The Leather Jacket
The Leather Jacket

You'll wear this for decades.

Short Black Leather Biker Jacket, $3,287 at Saint Laurent.

Photo: Saint Laurent.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | The Perfect Jean
The Perfect Jean

The secret to stylish, no-fuss dressing.

Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans, $80 at Levi's.

Photo: Levi's.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | A Sexy Strappy Sandal
A Sexy Strappy Sandal

Everyone needs at least one pair.

Palais Sandals, $777 at Gianvito Rossi.

Photo: Gianvito Rossi.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | The Black Blazer
The Black Blazer

Toss it over anything you're wearing for an instantly polished look.

Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Blazer, $2,395 at Balmain.

Photo: Balmain.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | Floral Dress
Floral Dress

Necessary for brunches, weddings, and smei-formal outdoor parties.

Radiate Flounce Shit Dress, $475 at Zimmermann.

Photo: Zimmermann.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | A Solid Pair of Flats
A Solid Pair of Flats

Comfortable, stylish, practical.

Leather Horsebit Loafer, $730 at Gucci.

Photo: Gucci.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | A Rainy-Day Trench
A Rainy-Day Trench

A must-have transitional piece for spring and fall.

The Long Chelsea Heritage Trench Coat, $1,990 at Burberry.

Photo: Burberry.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | The All-Important LBD
The All-Important LBD

No explanation necessary.

Dress, $275 at Halston.

Photo: Halston.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | A Neutral Clutch
A Neutral Clutch

For any formal occasions you have coming up.

Cahier Bag, $2,490 at Prada.

Photo: Prada.
STYLECASTER | 13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying | The White Button-Up
The White Button-Up

Dress this timeless classic down or up as you see fit.

Slim Signature Silk Shirt, $214 at Equipment.

Photo: Equipment.

