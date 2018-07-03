13 Investment Pieces You Won’t Regret Buying

There are two kinds of shoppers in this world. There are thoughtful, investment-driven shoppers who strategically fill their closets with pieces they’ll wear again and again. Then, there are the rest of us: impulsive, trend-driven shoppers who can’t resist a summer sale—even when we know that $35 shirt we just bought will only make it out of the closet once or twice a year. (“But what if I need it later??”)
Though I fall in the latter category, I often find myself relying on my tried-and-true basics. When I’m making a mad dash for my front door in the morning, throwing together a few investment pieces is a lot easier than assembling a full-blown outfit. It is in these hectic, hurried moments that I fully appreciate how essential these wardrobe essentials are. They keep me looking stylish on my busiest (and laziest) days—plus, they go great with the bolder, trendier pieces in my wardrobe.
Here, a roundup of 13 splurge-worthy investment pieces you won’t regret buying. Though these pieces are a little (OK, a lot) more expensive than what you’d snag at your favorite summer sale, they’ll pay for themselves in no time. Since they’re high-quality, you won’t have to replace them every few years—plus, you can wear them all the time.
Staple Shirtdress
You can take this dress anywhere—no matter the season.
Striped Clean Shirtdress, $138 at Theory.
Photo:
Theory.
Classic Pumps
Photo:
Christian Louboutin.
The Everyday Tote
A tote big enough to hold all your stuff—and stylish enough to pair with any outfit.
Brandy Triangle Tote, $745 at Mansur Gavriel.
Photo:
Mansur Gavriel.
The Leather Jacket
You'll wear this for decades.
Short Black Leather Biker Jacket, $3,287 at Saint Laurent.
Photo:
Saint Laurent.
The Perfect Jean
The secret to stylish, no-fuss dressing.
Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans, $80 at Levi's.
Photo:
Levi's.
A Sexy Strappy Sandal
Everyone needs at least one pair.
Palais Sandals, $777 at Gianvito Rossi.
Photo:
Gianvito Rossi.
The Black Blazer
Toss it over anything you're wearing for an instantly polished look.
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Blazer, $2,395 at Balmain.
Photo:
Balmain.
Floral Dress
Necessary for brunches, weddings, and smei-formal outdoor parties.
Radiate Flounce Shit Dress, $475 at Zimmermann.
Photo:
Zimmermann.
A Solid Pair of Flats
Comfortable, stylish, practical.
Leather Horsebit Loafer, $730 at Gucci.
Photo:
Gucci.
A Rainy-Day Trench
A must-have transitional piece for spring and fall.
The Long Chelsea Heritage Trench Coat, $1,990 at Burberry.
Photo:
Burberry.
The All-Important LBD
No explanation necessary.
Dress, $275 at Halston.
Photo:
Halston.
A Neutral Clutch
For any formal occasions you have coming up.
Cahier Bag, $2,490 at Prada.
Photo:
Prada.
The White Button-Up
Dress this timeless classic down or up as you see fit.
Slim Signature Silk Shirt, $214 at Equipment.
Photo:
Equipment.