13 Instagrammers to Follow on a Bad Day

As it turns out, being a human is not always a walk in the park. (Unless it’s a park with falling trees, plenty of weeds, and on any given day, no less than five people who you’d like to launch out of a space cannon on a one-way voyage to the moon.) And even though the Internet is known to bring out the absolute worst in people, it can also be a source of levity and light–especially on days when everything blows.

Ahead, find 13 ‘grammers whose #content may not make you see trees of green and red roses, too; but will make you laugh, make you cry, and think happy little thoughts.