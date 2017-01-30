The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the SAG Awards 2017

Behind the scenes last night at the SAG Awards, Danielle Brooks and Laverne Cox had a little dance party, Kate Hudson fan-girled over Wyatt Russell, and makeup artist Patrick Ta showed exactly how to recreate Sophia Bush’s incredible makeup look. And those were just a few of the BTS highlights.
The best part of any award show is arguably the photos and videos the stars post themselves before, during, and after the televised part broadcast to the world, and last night was no exception. Celebs love showing off their best friends, glam squads, and seriously star-studded moments just like the rest of us—and last night, some of our favorite stars did just that. Ahead, find the best Instagrams from the 2017 SAG Awards.
Meryl Streep and Gina Rodriguez
"This was about 3 seconds before I lost my shit," Rodriguez posted, proving that even celebs get star-struck. "Meryl, thanks for the photobomb. My shit is now officially lost."
Danielle Brooks and Laverne Cox
"Oh how I've missed this one," Brooks wrote, tagging Cox. "Always 🍊 love."
Chrissy Teigen
"La la !" Teigen wrote, sandwiched between Legend and Gosling, who starred in La La Land together.
John Legend
"Stranger Things happening backstage at the #SAGAwards!" Legend wrote.
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
"Bæ," Turner wrote of her bestie.
Kerry Washington
"Kerry gets windblown by the dysonsupersonic hair Dryer! We all love some wind in our #hair!" Washington's stylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, posted.
Bryce Dallas Howard
Howard offered a little glimpse into her glam squad before the big show. "Prep," she wrote, tagging the Coveteur.
Vanessa Kirby
Hair guru Adir Abergel posted a shot of the braided updo with which he blessed Kirby before the SAGs.
Sophia Bush
Makeup artist Patrick Ta shared this pic of Bush with some pro tips on how to recreate the look at home: He used Chanel blush in 270 Vibration, Chanel Le Rouge Crayon in N1 Nude and N3 Rose Claire on her lips, and La Mer foundation. NBD.
Kate Hudson, Meredith Hagner, and Wyatt Russell
Hudson called this sighting her "favorite run-in of the night."
Janelle Monáe
The Cover Girl spokeswoman shouted-out her drugstore lipstick in a Boomerang. "Loving my vivid violet lips with cover girls outlast double ended color & gloss!" she wrote.
Uzo Aduba
This morning, Aduba shared a little gratitude on IG. "Thank you, @sagawards for honoring the cast of @oitnb this year with this Best Ensemble Award," she posted. "It remains an honor and a privilege for us to continue to share these stories with the world. Congrats to all of last night's nominees!!!"
Taylor Schilling et al
"What a talented, kind, generous, brave and brilliant group of people," Schilling posted of her castmates on Orange Is the New Black. "Congrats ❤❤ Thank you @sagawards and @netflix."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
"Shake it," Louis-Dreyfus posted.
Taraji P. Henson
Apparently, Rihanna gifted Henson with a pair of slides, and Henson was super pleased. "Ooooooohhhhh HOW I WISH I could wear these all night!!! #TheCalmBeforeThePain #sagawards2017🎬🍾🎉 ," Henson wrote. "THANK YOU @badgalriri 💋💋💋."
Sofía Vergara and Thandie Newton
"Immigrants❤," Vergara posted of herself and Newton.
Julie Bowen and Jocelyn Towne
Kaley Cuoco
"Ruby ... the true 🌟," Cuoco posted of her pup.
