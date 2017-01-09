The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the Golden Globes 2017

We didn’t think it could get any better than Kendall and Kylie Jenner caught mid-bite with a couple of slices of pizza at a Golden Globes afterparty last night. But as it turns out, a quick scour of Instagram reveals tons of behind-the-scenes snapshots, from Thandie Newton getting a last-minute ponytail touchup to Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell playing a late-night board game.
And so, we bring you our favorite celebrity Instagrams from last night, giving you a peek behind the curtain as stars of all stripes hit the first major award show of the season. Ahead, find out the exact eyeliners Jenna Dewan Tatum’s makeup artist used last night—and see the very special shot of Kendall and Kylie that mama Kris Jenner posted.
Reese Witherspoon getting a final touch from hair stylist Adir Abergel.
instagram / @hairbyadir
A little Settlers of Catan for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.
instagram / @kristenanniebell
The eyeliners makeup artist Patrick Ta used on Jenna Dewan Tatum.
instagram / @patrickta
Praya Lundberg getting glam courtesy hair guru Jen Atkin at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
instagram / @prayalundberg
"Smoothing out the pony before she hits the carpet," Lacy Redway wrote of Thandie Newton.
instagram / @lacyredway
Proud mama Kris Jenner posted a pic of daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner on the red carpet.
instagram / @krisjenner
Kerry Washington and crew dancing to Rihanna's "Work" behind the scenes.
Nothing like a little Priyanka Chopra and Meryl Streep.
instagram / @priyankachopra
"Here I come @GoldenGlobes!" Tracee Ellis Ross posted.
instagram / @traceeellisross
Amy Schumer chillin' with Amy Adams and Goldie Hawn.
instagram / @amyschumer
"Super pumped for the Golden Globes 💃🏼," Goldie Hawn deadpanned.
instagram / @officialgoldiehawn
In a robe before she slipped into her dress, Hailee Steinfeld posted this Insta.
instagram / @haileesteinfeld
After a long night, Sarah Jessica Parker posted this shot, writing, "Home. Contents of purse and contents on head and hands. And in ears."
instagram / @sarahjessicaparker
"I look lonely back stage but I was just trying to come up with my an*s joke hahhahha!!!!" Sofía Vergara posted.
instagram / @sofiavergara
Mandy Moore showed off perfectly polished nails thanks to nail artist Michelle Saunders.
instagram / @_michellesaunders
Drew Barrymore wasn't afraid to post a sheet mask prep sesh.
instagram / @drewbarrymore
"I did not wake up like this," Blake Lively wrote, shouting-out her glam squad.
instagram / @blakelively
"Grateful to have time to hang with my fairy godmother #eddieredmayne," Brie Larson wrote.
instagram / @brielarson
"Congrats to me on my golden globe... a big thank you to @bandrybarry for the award," Riley Keough posted.
instagram / @rileykeough