The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the Golden Globes 2017

We didn’t think it could get any better than Kendall and Kylie Jenner caught mid-bite with a couple of slices of pizza at a Golden Globes afterparty last night. But as it turns out, a quick scour of Instagram reveals tons of behind-the-scenes snapshots, from Thandie Newton getting a last-minute ponytail touchup to Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell playing a late-night board game.

And so, we bring you our favorite celebrity Instagrams from last night, giving you a peek behind the curtain as stars of all stripes hit the first major award show of the season. Ahead, find out the exact eyeliners Jenna Dewan Tatum’s makeup artist used last night—and see the very special shot of Kendall and Kylie that mama Kris Jenner posted.