17 Instagram-Famous Fall Pieces that Are Actually Worth the Hype

Less than five years ago, “influencer” wasn’t even a word. Now, it’s a bona fide job title—and a monetizable way for the fashion set to showcase a curated presentation of their travels, selfies, foodie flat lays and, of course, their OOTDs.

Because of the instantaneity Instagram provides, it’s easy for fashion pieces to go viral pretty quickly, especially when showcased on profiles backed by impressive follower counts. Up-and-coming items go from unknown to must-have in a matter of moments, accelerating the traditional trend cycle.

The days when you had to purchase a hard copy of Vogue to catch a glimpse of the latest fashion forecast are long gone. Now, all you have to do is whip out your phone and scroll for a few seconds to stumble upon the trendiest pieces in the zeitgeist.

Plus, with M-commerce on the rise, shopping iconic items is easier than ever. Not only can you see what Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other style stars are wearing—you can shop their looks straight from Instagram. (Or at least, you can find out what pieces they’re wearing straight from Instagram—and then you can hop over to your web browser to buy your favorites.)

The only issue? Some of the quickest-rising style trends have a pretty short shelf life. And despite their immediate surge in popularity, they’re simply not worth the investment in the long-term. It’s not just a matter of zeroing in on the hottest trends on social media; you also have to comb through the trends to see what’s worth the investment (and hype) and what isn’t.

That challenge can be a tough one to navigate. So we’ve gone ahead and done the work for you. Ahead, you’ll find 17 Instagram-famous fall fashion trends that are practical enough to warrant the investment—and cute enough to warrant the hype.

These key pieces may be currently trending, but they transcend the short attention span of trends born on the ‘Gram.

This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.