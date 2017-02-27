What 16 Style Stars Wore on Their Wedding Day

Among Pinterest, bridal blogs, and the opinions of friends and family (whether solicited or not), there’s no lack of resources when looking for wedding-dress inspiration. Where we’re most likely to get our bridal fashion fix, however, is from women who were on our style radar long before appending Mrs. to their names.
The editors, bloggers, and designers ahead each went with a look that was distinctly their own. From traditional to modern, minimal to ornate, here’s what they wore to say “I do.”
Carly Cushnie
One half of the design duo Cushnie et Ochs, Cushnie wore a custom lace gown—marked by an off-the-shoulder silhouette and ruffled neckline—for her walk down the aisle in Mexico City.
Photo:
instagram / @carlycushnie
Pandora Sykes
The London-based fashion editor and street-style star turned to British designer and close friend Alice Temperley to design her lace gown, which was marked by a high collar and tiered skirt.
Photo:
instagram / @pandorasykes
Helena Bordon
The founder of fast-fashion label 284 and daughter of Vogue Brazil's style director wore a hand-me-down for the ages when she tied the knot: her mother's Valentino wedding dress.
Photo:
instagram / @blogdenoiva
Nicole Trunfio
Classic with a touch of sex appeal (note the plunging neckline) was the look of choice for the model, who wore a Steven Khalil beaded gown.
Photo:
instagram / @nictrunfio
Nicolette Mason
Christian Siriano designed the gown of this blogger and Marie Claire contributor's dreams, embellishing champagne tulle with floral appliqués.
Photo:
instagram / @nicolettemason
Kahlana Barfield
InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large slipped into a curve-hugging Vera Wang gown when she wed in Brooklyn.
Photo:
instagram / @kahlanabarfield
Amber Venz Box
The fashion entrepreneur's Cabo wedding called for a silk sheath, custom made by Watters in her hometown of Dallas.
Photo:
instagram / @venzedits
Andi Potamkin Blackmore
The art dealer exchanged vows in a custom Maurizio Galant ensemble that featured an ombré skirt and bralette top.
Photo:
instagram / @andiandiandi
Rebecca Laurey
It was a midi lace dress and strappy white sandals that this blogger and Nederland Vogue contributor opted for—a fitting look for her low-key New York City nuptials.
Photo:
instagram / @rebeccalaurey
Charlotte Groeneveld
The personal style blogger behind The Fashion Guitar went nontraditional with a short lace dress and a pair of Valentino Rockstud heels.
Photo:
instagram / @thefashionguitar
Liz Cherkasova
In keeping with her wedding's relaxed, intimate beach vibe, the Late Afternoon blogger dressed in an airy, layered dress with crochet sleeves.
Photo:
instagram / @lateafternoon
Saray Martin
Martin, who lives in Barcelona and helms the blog Dans Vogue, paired a romantic off-white dress with a flower crown.
Photo:
instagram / @dansvogue
Grasie Mercedes
For her scenic outdoor wedding, the actress and Style Me Grasie blogger wore a flowy Sarah Seven gown with a sweetheart neckline.
Photo:
instagram / @grasiemercedes
Mara Ferreria
A fan of classic silhouettes and feminine details, the M Loves M blogger chose an A-line Lazaro gown accented with a beaded belt handmade by her mother.
Photo:
instagram / @maraferreira
Arielle Charnas
Having tapped Christian Siriano to design a custom dress, the Something Navy blogger wed in a layered gown with draped sleeves.
Photo:
instagram / @somethingnavy
Jenny Bernheim
An affinity for bold trains led the Los Angeles–based Margo & Me blogger to this statement-making Pronovias gown.
Photo:
instagram / @margoandme