What 16 Style Stars Wore on Their Wedding Day

Among Pinterest, bridal blogs, and the opinions of friends and family (whether solicited or not), there’s no lack of resources when looking for wedding-dress inspiration. Where we’re most likely to get our bridal fashion fix, however, is from women who were on our style radar long before appending Mrs. to their names.

The editors, bloggers, and designers ahead each went with a look that was distinctly their own. From traditional to modern, minimal to ornate, here’s what they wore to say “I do.”