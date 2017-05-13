StyleCaster
35 Summer Pieces From Indie Brands That Nobody Else Will Have

Lauren Caruso
by
There’s almost no greater feeling than walking into Zara with an outfit in mind, finding that exact outfit, and walking out having spent less than $100—until you show up at the office to find your co-worker wearing the same thing. (This sounds like a ridiculous scenario until it happens to you—trust.) And while Zara, H&M, and, well all the fast-fashion chains are great for when you’re in a pinch, knowing you’re wearing something that won’t be all over everyone’s Instagram feed—or worse, purchased by about half a dozen people who work on your floor alone—feels even better.

Ahead, we pulled 30-plus pieces, including a basket bag from a little-known brand, a one-shoulder bodysuit you’ll wear with everything, a pair of statement earrings that haven’t been Instagram’d to death (yet), and a denim jumpsuit you’ll wear all summer long. The best part? You won’t leave the house worrying you’ll run into someone wearing the exact same thing. It’s *almost* like they’re one-of-a-kind.

WHIT Willow Dress, $378; at WHIT

Photo: WHIT

Walker Mesh Beach Tote, $62; at Nu-Swim

Photo: Nu-Swim

State Optical Monroe Sunglasses, $423; at State Optical

Photo: State Optical

Solika White Sara Dress, $110; at Solika

Photo: Solika

Sole Society Dahlia Flat Sandal, $79.95; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Shaina Mote Eames Dress, $515; at Shaina Mote

Photo: Shaina Mote

Scanlan Theodore Gold Heel Slide, $450; at Scanlan Theodore

Photo: Scanlan Theodore

Pomelo Carlie Pleated Velvet Tee Dress, $39; at Pomelo

Photo: Pomelo

Petite Studio Celina Dress, $149; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio

Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag, $175; at Parisa Wang

Photo: Parisa Wang

Oyster Arch Sandals, $115; at Oyster

Photo: Oyster

Oak + Fort Denim Coat, $166.40; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort

Native Youth Organic Displacement Crop Top, $64; at Native Youth

Photo: Native Youth

Moon River Slice Knot Sweater Top, $65; at Moon River

Photo: Moon River

Madewell x Joey Pasko Pin, $12; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Loup Denim Suki Jumpsuit, $187; at Loup

Photo: Loup

Lonely Rush Slip Smoked Rose; $276; at Lonely

Photo: Lonely

La Ligne Libérez le Nipple Tee, $115; at La Ligne

Photo: La Ligne

J.O.A. Sleeveless Top, $60; at J.O.A

Photo: J.O.A

Ida Klamborn Super Mega T-Shirt, $68; at Tictail

Photo: Tictail

First Row Cut-Out Beige Trench, $265; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop

Farrow One-Shoulder Ruffle Bodysuit, $48; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

EOM Natural Basket Bag, $92; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept

Doen Sorell Dress, $198; at Doen

Photo: Doen

Dannijo Santiago Earrings, $128; at Dannijo

Photo: Dannijo

Dagmar Bea Jacket, $379; at Dagmar

Photo: Dagmar

Cult Gaia Chelsea Tent Dress, 218; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

COS Slingback Bow Pumps, $190; at COS

Photo: COS

Cleopatra’s Bling Roman Coin Earrings, $109; at Cleopatra’s Bling

Photo: Cleopatra’s Bling

Cienne Sonya Top, $395; at Cienne

Photo: Cienne

Caron Callahan Donna Dress in Indian Print, $445; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Aoui Lauren Tie-Front Top, $75; at Aoui

Photo: Aoui

ENFÖLD Draped Top, $361; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Nikki Chasin Crane Tie Cami, $225; at Nikki Chasin

Photo: Nikki Chasin

3x1 Off The Shoulder Romper in Aspro, $295; at 3x1

Photo: 3x1

