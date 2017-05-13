35 Summer Pieces From Indie Brands That Nobody Else Will Have

There’s almost no greater feeling than walking into Zara with an outfit in mind, finding that exact outfit, and walking out having spent less than $100—until you show up at the office to find your co-worker wearing the same thing. (This sounds like a ridiculous scenario until it happens to you—trust.) And while Zara, H&M, and, well all the fast-fashion chains are great for when you’re in a pinch, knowing you’re wearing something that won’t be all over everyone’s Instagram feed—or worse, purchased by about half a dozen people who work on your floor alone—feels even better.
Ahead, we pulled 30-plus pieces, including a basket bag from a little-known brand, a one-shoulder bodysuit you’ll wear with everything, a pair of statement earrings that haven’t been Instagram’d to death (yet), and a denim jumpsuit you’ll wear all summer long. The best part? You won’t leave the house worrying you’ll run into someone wearing the exact same thing. It’s *almost* like they’re one-of-a-kind.
WHIT Willow Dress, $378; at WHIT
WHIT
Walker Mesh Beach Tote, $62; at Nu-Swim
Nu-Swim
Solika White Sara Dress, $110; at Solika
Solika
Sole Society Dahlia Flat Sandal, $79.95; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Pomelo Carlie Pleated Velvet Tee Dress, $39; at Pomelo
Pomelo
Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag, $175; at Parisa Wang
Parisa Wang
Oyster Arch Sandals, $115; at Oyster
Oyster
Native Youth Organic Displacement Crop Top, $64; at Native Youth
Native Youth
Moon River Slice Knot Sweater Top, $65; at Moon River
Moon River
Madewell x Joey Pasko Pin, $12; at Madewell
Madewell
Loup Denim Suki Jumpsuit, $187; at Loup
Loup
Lonely Rush Slip Smoked Rose; $276; at Lonely
Lonely
La Ligne Libérez le Nipple Tee, $115; at La Ligne
La Ligne
J.O.A. Sleeveless Top, $60; at J.O.A
J.O.A
Ida Klamborn Super Mega T-Shirt, $68; at Tictail
Tictail
Farrow One-Shoulder Ruffle Bodysuit, $48; at Need Supply
Need Supply
Doen Sorell Dress, $198; at Doen
Doen
Dannijo Santiago Earrings, $128; at Dannijo
Dannijo
Dagmar Bea Jacket, $379; at Dagmar
Dagmar
Cult Gaia Chelsea Tent Dress, 218; at Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia
COS Slingback Bow Pumps, $190; at COS
COS
Cienne Sonya Top, $395; at Cienne
Cienne
Caron Callahan Donna Dress in Indian Print, $445; at Need Supply
Need Supply
Aoui Lauren Tie-Front Top, $75; at Aoui
Aoui
3x1 Off The Shoulder Romper in Aspro, $295; at 3x1
3x1