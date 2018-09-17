Iconic Red Carpet Looks from Emmys Past

Growing up, I rarely missed an awards show. Not because I cared about television, music, film or pop culture—but because I cherished any opportunity I got to see what celebrities were wearing. At the time, social media didn’t exist, and Instagram influencers were hardly conceivable; the only glimpse I got into celebrities’ sartorial selves came from the style sections of People and Us—and, of course, the occasional televised red carpet.

As you likely know by now, the 2018 Emmy Awards will air tonight, September 17 at 8:00 P.M. (Eastern Standard Time). Emmys red carpet coverage starts at 6:00 P.M. on E!—meaning we have two full hours of red carpet arrivals to digest before the show actually kicks off. (Is it just me, or does that sound absolutely heavenly?)

The Emmys red carpet isn’t as much of a big deal as, say, the Academy Awards red carpet. But it’s still chock full of incredible looks. Last year, Zoe Kravitz stunned in head-to-toe rainbow fringe; Tracee Ellis Ross combined sequins, feathers and metallic accessories; and Sarah Hyland managed to pull off an oh-so daring stomach cutout. These are style moments worth witnessing.

And honestly, it’s almost more fun to watch the Emmys red carpet than any other; it’s high-stakes enough that people care, but low-stakes enough that people feel comfortable taking risks. It’s kind of a style sweet-spot, all things considered.

Check back tonight for a roundup of incredible looks from the 2018 Emmys red carpet. Until then, peruse the 61 photos we’ve compiled below—they’re the 61 most iconic Emmys red carpet looks from the past two decades.

We’ve started in 2017 (so you can catch up on last year’s finest) and worked our way back to 1999. Get ready for reversible dresses, feathers and Jennifer Aniston with crimped hair. This blast from the past has it all.