Iconic Red Carpet Looks from Emmys Past

Growing up, I rarely missed an awards show. Not because I cared about television, music, film or pop culture—but because I cherished any opportunity I got to see what celebrities were wearing. At the time, social media didn’t exist, and Instagram influencers were hardly conceivable; the only glimpse I got into celebrities’ sartorial selves came from the style sections of People and Us—and, of course, the occasional televised red carpet.
As you likely know by now, the 2018 Emmy Awards will air tonight, September 17 at 8:00 P.M. (Eastern Standard Time). Emmys red carpet coverage starts at 6:00 P.M. on E!—meaning we have two full hours of red carpet arrivals to digest before the show actually kicks off. (Is it just me, or does that sound absolutely heavenly?)
The Emmys red carpet isn’t as much of a big deal as, say, the Academy Awards red carpet. But it’s still chock full of incredible looks. Last year, Zoe Kravitz stunned in head-to-toe rainbow fringe; Tracee Ellis Ross combined sequins, feathers and metallic accessories; and Sarah Hyland managed to pull off an oh-so daring stomach cutout. These are style moments worth witnessing.
And honestly, it’s almost more fun to watch the Emmys red carpet than any other; it’s high-stakes enough that people care, but low-stakes enough that people feel comfortable taking risks. It’s kind of a style sweet-spot, all things considered.
Check back tonight for a roundup of incredible looks from the 2018 Emmys red carpet. Until then, peruse the 61 photos we’ve compiled below—they’re the 61 most iconic Emmys red carpet looks from the past two decades.
We’ve started in 2017 (so you can catch up on last year’s finest) and worked our way back to 1999. Get ready for reversible dresses, feathers and Jennifer Aniston with crimped hair. This blast from the past has it all.
Zuri Hall (2017)
Fringe, rhinestones and cutouts—oh my.
Photo:
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Tessa Thompson (2017)
A metallic rainbow colorblock bodice and a metallic rainbow ombre skirt. Need we say more?
Photo:
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead (2017)
We love a good statement sleeve. (Especially when it's coordinated with a statement bangle.)
Photo:
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Yara Shahidi (2017)
She just looks incredible.
Photo:
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Sarah Hyland (2017)
A stomach cutout? On a red carpet? Leave it to Sarah Hyland to take a risk and totally pull it off.
Photo:
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Tracee Ellis Ross (2017)
We're not sure what we love more—the statement sleeves, the statement fabric, the statement belt or the statement skirt.
Photo:
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Gina Rodriguez (2017)
A deep V done in a way that looks genuinely comfortable—game-changer, much?
Photo:
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Zoe Kravitz (2017)
Feathers, confetti or fringe? We're not sure, but we're positive Kravitz looks amazing.
Photo:
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Adjiona Alexis (2017)
We can't resist a jumpsuit—especially when it comes with a train.
Photo:
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Laura Carmichael (2016)
Easter brunch on high-fashion steroids.
Photo:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AXN.
Amanda Peet (2016)
The top gets even cooler when you realize it's entirely sequins.
Photo:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AXN.
Sarah Paulson (2016)
Meticulous detailing delivered in a striking jewel tone. Needless to say, we're on board.
Photo:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AXN.
Jaimie Alexander (2015)
Figure-hugging sequins, but in a completely new way.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Lady Gaga (2015)
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Julianne Hough (2015)
This strappy ensemble looks even cooler from the back.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Teyonah Parris (2014)
Hello vibrant colors—fancy seeing you here.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images.
Sarah Paulson (2014)
Who knew head-to-toe mesh could look this good?
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images.
Christina Hendricks (2015)
Quite possibly the most stunning thing Christina Hendricks has ever worn.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Laverne Cox (2014)
An evening gown fit for a goddess (Roman or not).
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images.
Zosia Mamet (2013)
When was the last time you saw fabric this printed on a red carpet? What about fabric this printed, paired with a transparent neckline and some leather detailing? Thought so. (Thanks for sending our maximalist hearts a-flutter, Mamet.)
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Leslie Mann (2013)
A cool AF dress made even cooler by its semi-transparent skirt.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Allison Janney (2013)
As Janney so masterfully proves here, fuchsia is a seriously underrated color in the red carpet world.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Aubrey Plaza (2013)
Never thought lace overlays, beaded bodices and embellished floral accents could combine to produce such understated elegance.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Julianne Hough (2013)
Gotta commend a naked dress when it's done right.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Lena Dunham (2013)
The matching eyeshadow really sends this look over the edge.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Laura Dern (2013)
Is this dress perfect, because we're pretty sure it is?
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Kerry Washington (2013)
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Emilia Clarke (2012)
It's not every day you see a tea-length gown (or petal skirt) on the red carpet—especially not one that looks this good.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Julianne Moore (2012)
An out-of-the-box color done so, so right.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Gwyneth Paltrow (2011)
The next time someone tells you a crop top and skirt combination isn't red carpet-appropriate, show them this.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Lena Headey (2011)
The platform hot pink shoes take Headey's look from great to perfect.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Christina Hendricks (2010)
Feathers usually scream maximalist, but the lavender ones on Hendricks' dress skew elegant, instead.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/Getty Images.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (2010)
A cut-out, but not quite a cut-out, ya know?
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images.
Blake Lively (2009)
When we imagine someone slaying a red carpet, this is what we see.
Photo:
Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images.
Chloë Sevigny (2009)
Polka dots are a rarity on red carpets. But Sevigny completely pulls them off.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images.
Mila Kunis (2009)
This might be the only time in the history of, well, everything that tea-length tulle has managed to look edgy.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images.
Victoria Rowell (2009)
Now that's what you call a statement-making look.
Photo:
Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images.
Leighton Meester (2009)
The upscale version of what one might wear to a toga party.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images.
Heidi Klum (2008)
The cut is perfect. (And the fabric's pretty great, too.)
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images.
January Jones (2008)
January Jones would look like a dream in anything, but she looks especially great in this deconstructed bodice mermaid dress.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Kate Walsh (2008)
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images.
Eva Longoria (2008)
A mini dress with ombre fringe and a statement bow on the bodice? Getting major flashbacks to the aughts.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hayden Panettiere (2007)
Like a blush fabric-covered fairy.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Sandra Oh (2006)
Exactly what we dreamt of wearing on a red carpet in 2006.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Allison Janney (2006)
Dress like a flapper, but make it (2006) fashion.
Photo:
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Portia del Rossi (2005)
Portia del Rossi, casually making orange the new black.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Marcia Cross (2005)
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Star Jones (2005)
Don't get us wrong—the head-to-toe velvet dress is awesome. But it's the fact that Star Jones brought a literal dog onto the red carpet that really caught our attention.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Kim Cattrall (2004)
Pearl- and feather-covered millennial pink shouldn't look this good, but of course, on Cattrall, it does.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Joan Rivers (2003)
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Janel Moloney (2003)
Rodarte sent the contemporary version of this dress down the runway this year.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Kim Cattrall (2003)
Leave it to Kim Cattrall to achieve a red carpet look that's equal parts sexy and elegant.
Photo:
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (2002)
Is this not the most 2002 thing you've ever seen?
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images.
Maria Menounos (2002)
So pretty we can't stop staring.
Photo:
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images.
Patricia Heaton (2002)
Apparently, reversible evening gowns were the thing in 2002.
Photo:
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images.
Amy Brenneman (2002)
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images.
Sarah Jessica Parker (2000)
Surely Carrie Bradshaw would approve of this tea-length, feather-covered, ballerina pink ensemble.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images.
Halle Berry (2000)
Berry wearing the glam-goth prom dress of our wildest dreams.
Photo:
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images.
Geena Davis (2000)
A slinky dress that doubles as an optical illusion.
Photo:
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images.
Halle Berry (1999)
Berry again, this time donning a two-piece in the most '90s way possible—and we're so here for it.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images.
Jennifer Aniston (1999)
The hair. The sequin-covered paisley print. The micro bag. Iconic.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images.