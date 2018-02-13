The 15 Most Iconic Celebrity Couple Red Carpet Moments of All Time

There have been a lot of iconic celebrity red carpet outfits over the years. Lady Gaga’s VMAs meat dress. Jennifer Lopez’s down-to-the-navel green Grammys dress. The list goes on. But even better than one celebrity showing up at an awards show or premiere in a showstopping red-carpet outfit is when two celebrities do it together.
To prove that two is better than one, we rounded up the craziest, prettiest, and most-talked-about celebrity couple red-carpet moments from the past few decades. For some twosomes, it’s the outfits that run the conversation. For others, it’s the red-carpet moment itself. Either way, you’ll definitely remember some of these jaw-dropping looks and internet-breaking red-carpet spectacles. Take a look at the most iconic celebrity couple red-carpet moments ahead.
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
No celebrity couple red-carpet roundup would be complete without the iconic matching all-denim outfits Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. The looks, which consisted of a patchwork denim hat, a handbag, suit, dress, and other tiny details, is definitely up there in the red carpet hall of fame.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Diddy
Early 2000s Jennifer Lopez was known for her head-turning red carpet outfits, so it's no surprise that people are still talking about the showstopping matching outfits she and her then-boyfriend Diddy (known at the time as Puff Daddy) wore to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. For the event, J-Lo kept it all-white with a midriff-baring crop top, jeans, a studded silver belt, and the star of the show, an embellished white hairband. Her beau complemented her with a long white T-shirt and a giant cross necklace that hung down to his navel.
Photo:
Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might be broken up, but their red carpet looks won't be forgotten anytime soon. By far, the pair's most iconic outfits were their near-matching tuxedos worn to the British Academy Film Awards in 2014. Pitt kept it classic in a snazzy black tuxedo, while Jolie matched her man in a skinny-fit suit with her bowtie and buttons undone.
Photo:
Getty Images
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
After months of dodging the paparazzi and vaguely talking about their love lives, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez made their relationship official when they showed up hand-in-hand at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Of course, their outfits lived up to the giant pop-culture occasion, too. Gomez wore a flowy floor-length hot-red gown, while her boyfriend dressed in all-black with the exception of a tiny pop of red on his suit pocket—just like as if the two were wearing matching corsages at prom.
Photo:
Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Though many Hollywood husbands followed his lead, Will Smith is known for originating the "Show Off Your Wife" red-carpet pose. He earned a lot of attention for the pose when he convinced photographers to give his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith all the spotlight by framing her body—dressed in a gorgeous hot-pink, floor-length gown, we might add—with his arms at the 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a lot of memorable red-carpet looks in their repertoire, but their most iconic was one of their first. The couple turned heads at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards when they showed up in snazzy white-and-gold outfits. Queen Bey looked like a goddess with blown-out honey-blonde hair and a jewel-embellished gold romper, while her husband made a statement in an all-white suit with an eye-catching gold tie and top hat.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s most memorable red carpet moment includes another person, so technically it's not a couple moment, but a "throuple." Though the two have sported some iconic looks over the years, what we most associate them with is when Amy Schumer face-planted on the red carpet at the 2015 Time 100 Gala right as Kardashian and West were walking down. A photo of the moment shows the couple—dressed in near-all-black—awkwardly side-stepping the comedian as they make their way down.
Photo:
Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham are known as one of the most stylish celebrity couples of all time, so naturally, they would earn a place in the red carpet hall of fame for the stunning outfits they wore to the 2014 Met Gala. For the fashion-forward event, the Beckhams dressed in matching white outfits. David wore a form-fitting black-and-white tux, while Victoria sported a sleek white gown. Simplicity done right.
Photo:
Getty Images
Madonna and Michael Jackson
Madonna and Michael Jackson’s outfits at the 1991 Academy Awards were so iconic that celebrities such as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still spoofing them more than 20 years later. The superstars, who were dating at the time, were the talk of the town for weeks for their outfits. Madonna went above and beyond with Marilyn Monroe–like blonde curls, glittery silver gown, and a lush white fur stole. Jackson looked equally as showstopping with a black-and-white tuxedo with a statement gold belt.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson
If you watched the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, you'll remember Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson’s conversation-worthy outfits. Manson sported bright-red hair and a leopard-print tuxedo, while his girlfriend at the time wore significantly less clothing with a sheer mess minidress sans bra.
Photo:
Getty Images
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams broke the internet when she accidentally announced her pregnancy with an unintentional baby bump picture on Snapchat in 2017. Given the hubbub around the picture, it makes sense that when she showed off her baby bump in all its glory at the 2017 Met Gala, fans would still be talking about it. Williams dressed her bump up in a gorgeous emerald-green gown with a train that pooled behind her. Her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, kept it classic in a black tuxedo, letting his love take the spotlight.
Photo:
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Out of all celebrity couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have probably posed pregnant the most on the red carpet. The couple's most iconic baby bump red carpet look was at the 2016 Academy Awards, where Teigen wore a sheer V-neck rose-embroidered gown. For most of the night, Legend couldn't keep his hands off his wife's bump.
Photo:
Getty Images
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
If you thought Brangelina's matching suits were good, take a look at when Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, wore mismatched tuxes at the 2014 Academy Awards. Williams kept things interesting with knee-length shorts, while his wife sported an oversized bow and white suit jacket.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
Though Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have some droolworthy looks in their collective closet, they had an iconic moment at the 2016 Met Gala when they debuted their relationship on the red carpet. The event was technology-themed, so Malik kept things literal with robotlike arms, while his girlfriend sported a metallic choker and bodice.
Photo:
Getty Images
FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson
At first glance, FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson’s red carpet outfits at the 2015 Met Gala seemed like nothing special, until you zoomed in closely. Amid FKA Twigs's colorful dress was what some suspected to be a penis and testicles above her thigh. Pattinson didn't sport anything nearly as conversation-worthy, though his offbeat collar choice was definitely interesting.
Photo:
Getty Images