How To Wear Zara According to Instagram’s Top Bloggers

How To Wear Zara According to Instagram’s Top Bloggers

by
Zara Outfit Inspiration
Photo: Getty Images

Show of hands: How many mornings have you spent starring at your closet, waiting for the perfect outfit to materialize from thin air? And then how many times have you picked up your phone and opened Instagram to scroll through your bookmarked posts until you landed on something that felt inspired by? #ZaraDaily is like that, minus all the frustration.

Yep: The hashtag, which mostly features outfits comprised of Zara mixed with other fast-fashion chains, has accumulated nearly 200K photos—and its corresponding account, @zara_daily, boasts more than 345K followers. And if you search a few similar tags, you’ll find thousands of outfits featuring the Zara products that might just be hanging in your closet, plus styling tips for making them look—and photograph!—expensive. Talk about instant gratification.

Ahead, we compiled our favorite pieces of inspiration from the Zara-centric hashtags. Time to get a-bookmarking.

1 of 23
Photo: instagram / @55flavours_sarah
Photo: instagram / @sinihfashion
Photo: instagram / @jodiblk_
Photo: instagram / @tinahu
Photo: instagram / @waifwanderer
Photo: instagram / @pazhalabirodriguez
Photo: instagram / @jodiblk_
Photo: instagram / @janefox_
Photo: instagram / @constantly_k
Photo: instagram / @modernmusings
Photo: instagram / @umekoom
Photo: instagram / @pepamack
Photo: instagram / @withorwithoutshoes
Photo: instagram / @leopardcouture8
Photo: instagram / @y3anni3
Photo: instagram / @chevydonato
Photo: instagram / @ivory_noire
Photo: instagram / @anidundo
Photo: instagram / @fashionlandscape
Photo: instagram / @marikokuo
Photo: instagram / @lucyflorals
Photo: instagram / @viva_la_wow
Photo: instagram / @zara.mania

