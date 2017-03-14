The Street-Style Guide to Wearing Yellow

We’re not going to pretend like yellow isn’t a polarizing color. It’s loud, prone to clashing, and can make you the butt of various bumblebee jokes. But are those reasons good enough to eschew it altogether? We say no.

As we often do when looking for inspiration, we’ve turned to the street style set for a primer on how to wear yellow. The Lemon-hued skirts, mustard boots, and marigold jackets we’ve spied have proven that you don’t have to be the most eccentric dresser to pull off yellow. Dare we say, even minimalist can make it work.

From all-yellow-everything looks to subtle pops by way of handbags, here are 33 fresh ways to to rock the brightest color on the wheel.