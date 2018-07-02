9 Ways to Wear Tropical Prints Without Looking Like a Dad on Vacation

2018 might just be the year of the quirky fashion comeback. So far, we’ve witnessed a fanny pack revival, a resurgence in cargo pants, a scrunchie revolution, and even the return of the dad sneaker. The latest trend to get the 2018 treatment: tropical prints. Yes, your dad’s go-to vacation fashion statement is back.

When I first noticed tropical prints cropping up on runways and all over social media, I had some questions. Namely, how the hell am I supposed to wear tropical prints without looking like a dad—or worse, a college frat star trying to be ironic? Is it even possible to make tropical prints look chic?

After some street research, it’s become clear to me that yes, it is possible to make tropical prints look chic, and there are plenty of creative styling options for those willing to give the trend a shot.

You can juxtapose a thrifted Hawaiian shirt with a feminine summer skirt. You can rock a tailored-yet-totally-playful printed jumpsuit. You can even step out in a tropical power suit. There are tons of ways to wear tropical prints without pandering to your dad’s go-to vacation aesthetic. Don’t trust me? Flip through our slideshow.

Here, I run through nine of my favorite ways to elevate tropical prints. All of these looks come straight from street style stars who’ve mastered the art of making even the most unexpected item look irresistibly trendy.