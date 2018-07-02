StyleCaster
9 Ways to Wear Tropical Prints Without Looking Like a Dad on Vacation

simplyaudreekate
by
9 Start slideshow
Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.

2018 might just be the year of the quirky fashion comeback. So far, we’ve witnessed a fanny pack revival, a resurgence in cargo pants, a scrunchie revolution, and even the return of the dad sneaker. The latest trend to get the 2018 treatment: tropical prints. Yes, your dad’s go-to vacation fashion statement is back.

When I first noticed tropical prints cropping up on runways and all over social media, I had some questions. Namely, how the hell am I supposed to wear tropical prints without looking like a dad—or worse, a college frat star trying to be ironic? Is it even possible to make tropical prints look chic?

After some street research, it’s become clear to me that yes, it is possible to make tropical prints look chic, and there are plenty of creative styling options for those willing to give the trend a shot.

You can juxtapose a thrifted Hawaiian shirt with a feminine summer skirt. You can rock a tailored-yet-totally-playful printed jumpsuit. You can even step out in a tropical power suit. There are tons of ways to wear tropical prints without pandering to your dad’s go-to vacation aesthetic. Don’t trust me? Flip through our slideshow.

Here, I run through nine of my favorite ways to elevate tropical prints. All of these looks come straight from street style stars who’ve mastered the art of making even the most unexpected item look irresistibly trendy.

1 of 9
STYLECASTER | Tropical Print Outfit Guide
Find a Tropical Printed Set

When it comes to tropical prints, two really is better than one. Find a matching printed set that you can wear from the office to the weekend—and everywhere in-between.

Photo: Getty Images
Dress up a Printed Dress

More prints please! This printed dress gives you a subtle way into the tropical trend.

Photo: Getty Images
Layer on Your Tropical

To add some summer fun to your look without putting a tropical print front and center, find a tropical kimono or lightweight jacket to toss on when the weather gets breezy.

Photo: Getty Images
Rock the Tropical Power Suit

Casual Friday called, and it's telling you that a tropical suit is exactly what you need to wear to the office this week. The pieces can be worn separately, but we personally love them together.

Photo: Getty Images
Play with Your Food

Don't have a tropical print on hand? A fruit print will help you embrace the kitschy spirit of the trend without being super literal.

Photo: Getty Images
Wear Statement Pants

Swap our your tropical shirt for some printed pants. Keep the top and shoes neutral so the pants can do all the talking.

Photo: Getty Images
Opt for Oversized Prints

There's no room for minimalism with this summer's tropical theme. Look for oversized prints, bold colors, and even a pineapple (or two).

Photo: Getty Images
Elevate Your Tropical Shirt

Take your tropical shirt up a notch with a romantic skirt and pops of pink and red.

Photo: Getty Images
Stun in a Must-Have Tropical Jumpsuit

Add a blazer and heels to make this jumpsuit office-ready, or toss on a strappy sandal and statement necklace for a casual date night look.

Photo: Getty Images

