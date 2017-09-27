35 Chic Ways to Wear Sneakers to Work

What’s the dream office dress code? Whatever you want on top, plus sneakers on the bottom, IMHO. For a long time, sneakers were only worn on the commute or the weekend, but now they’ve taken over fashion week, street style and even the conference room.

Although of course not all offices approve of sneakers in their dress code, when paired with a nice dress or pant suit, a sneaker can be completely transformed. We found more than 30 office-approved sneakers that you can wear from your commute, to meetings, or to post-work drinks. Hello, versatility!

Click through the slideshow ahead and get styling inspiration for what to wear with your chic sneaks, and, of course, shop our favorite office-appropriate pairs at every price point.