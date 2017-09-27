StyleCaster
35 Chic Ways to Wear Sneakers to Work

StyleCaster

35 Chic Ways to Wear Sneakers to Work

by
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion 2017 | Work-Appropriate Sneakers
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

What’s the dream office dress code? Whatever you want on top, plus sneakers on the bottom, IMHO. For a long time, sneakers were only worn on the commute or the weekend, but now they’ve taken over fashion week, street style and even the conference room.

Although of course not all offices approve of sneakers in their dress code, when paired with a nice dress or pant suit, a sneaker can be completely transformed. We found more than 30 office-approved sneakers that you can wear from your commute, to meetings, or to post-work drinks. Hello, versatility!

Click through the slideshow ahead and get styling inspiration for what to wear with your chic sneaks, and, of course, shop our favorite office-appropriate pairs at every price point.

STYLECASTER | How to Wear Sneakers to Work
Girl Boss
Photo: Getty Images
A Girl's Best Friend

Badgley Mischka Embellished Sneakers, $185; at Nordstrom

Floral Sneakers

Nike Floral Sneakers, $120; at Net-A-Porter

Pinstripes + Sneakers

Photo: Damsel in Dior

YSL Pretty Please

Saint Laurent Cotton Sneakers, $545; at Net-A-Porter

The Busy Bee
Photo: Getty Images
The Velcro Sneaker

Photo: Happily Grey

The Loafer Sneaker

Daphne Sneaker, $17.50 (was $35); at ASOS

Lady in Pink
Photo: Getty Images
Buckled Up

Roger Vivier Sneakers, $1,395; at Luisaviaroma

The High Tops
Photo: Getty Images
Americana

Nike Sneakers, $115; at Luisaviaroma

Colored Sneaks

Photo: Color Me Courtney

Blush Crush

Reebok sneakers, $64.99; at Zappos

The Silver Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
The Trench Dress Sneak

Photo: Simply Audree Kate

The Modern Street Sneaker

Steve Madden Sneaker, $69.95; at Nordstrom

Casual Friday Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
Stud Muffin

Natasha Sneaker, $165; at Rebecca Minkoff

Summer Dress + Sneakers
Photo: Getty Images
The Commuter Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
The It-Sneaker

Stan Smith Sneakers, $60; at Adidas

The Chic Running Sneaker
Photo: Getty Images
Gold Rush

1.State Slip-on Sneaker, $99.95; at Nordstrom

Lady in Stripes

Photo: Lexicon of Style

The Icon

Air Force 1, $90; at Nike

LA Sneaker Chic

Photo: Sazan

Touch of Red
Photo: Getty Images
It's All Gucci

Gucci trainers, $650; at Matches Fashion

Heart on your Sneaks

Comme Des Garcons Sneakers, $125; at Barneys New York

Hints of Metallic
Photo: Getty Images
Silver Toecaps

Miu Miu sneakers, $385 (was $550); at My Theresa

Embellished

Christian Louboutin Sneakers, $1,345; at Net-A-Porter

Tied with a Bow

Puma Sneakers, $111; at ASOS

Espadrille Sneakers

Dolce & Gabbana, $1,295; at My Theresa

