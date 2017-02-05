What is it about February that makes us want to go against all conventional logic and bare our legs for all the cold, cold world to see? Maybe they’re sick of suffocating in layers of wide-leg denim—or, more likely, maybe we’ve exhausted all our winter outfits by now. And while it’s only responsible of me to advise you to keep your legs (and just about every other body part) covered up when it’s below-45 degrees, it is possible to rock a skirt—sometimes even a mini skirt!—in winter, so long as you compile your outfit thoughtfully.

First order of business: Gauge the weather to see if it’s acceptable to ditch the tights, of if socks and booties are enough to keep you comfortable. Then, figure out if the wind chill is annoying enough that you’ll need to stick to a maxi skirt or if you could get away with a midi or a mini, which are practically the same in terms of their warmth factor. Next, layer up on top: A thin turtleneck layered under a a thick sweater is always a good idea, but depending on how much global warming is at work, you might be able to stick to a single layer underneath a coat.

In any case, we found proof from these 31 bloggers, editors, and street-style stars that’s it’s possible to pull it off. How to wear a skirt in the winter, ahead.