How to Wear Shorts During Fall, According to 20 Fashion Bloggers

How to Wear Shorts During Fall, According to 20 Fashion Bloggers

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

The quintessential model-off-duty look, shorts during cold weather may not seem to make a ton of sense, but we do it anyway. You know, for fashion.

Especially considering the fact that some of the best sales on summer staples like shorts happen in late August and early September, it only makes sense that we want to buy them and immediately put them to use. Plus, when styled well, shorts during fall and winter look totally seasonally appropriate, so definitely don’t pack yours away after Labor Day, because you’ll be missing out.

And don’t worry, there are ways to wear shorts during cold weather that will keep you warm, comfortable, and impossibly chic. Paired with chunky sweaters, blazers, over-the-knee boots, and tights, shorts can be a staple during any season.

Get inspired by the street style looks ahead and get ready to break out your favorite pair of shorts on the next cool fall day.

Photo: Dulceida
Photo: Brunette Braid
Photo: Fashion Agony
Photo: Venka Vision
Photo: Andy Sparkles
Photo: The Sense
Photo: Street Style Seconds
Photo: Ohh Couture
Photo: Closet Candy
Photo: The Fashion Cuisine
Photo: Hapa Time
Photo: Someone Like You
Photo: Kolorowa Dusza
Photo: Skinny Budha
Photo: Red Reiding Hood
Photo: A Clothes Horse
Photo: Style Du Monde
Photo: Le Blog de Betty
Photo: Styling My Life
Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

