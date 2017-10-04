StyleCaster
29 Non-Cheesy, Sophisticated Ways to Wear Sequins

29 Non-Cheesy, Sophisticated Ways to Wear Sequins

Photo: Getty Images

When I say sequins, what do you think of? Prom, your niece’s 5th birthday party, or your great aunt Cheryl’s holiday blazer with shoulder pads from the 80’s? We get it—sequins have gotten a bad rap (and mostly for good reason), but things are changing! Sequins are back and trendier than ever. One of our favorite runway trends from this year were sequins. We saw designers turn the bold statement into cool-girl designer duds and must-have outfit embellishments.

Can you wear sequins to the office? Sure! We’ve found the perfect sequin pencil skirt that will command the attention in the conference room and at post-work happy hour. We also found a handful of sequin tops, jackets, and dresses that you won’t be able to live without this fall.

So shake off your bad feelings about sequins, because we’re all in and loving every minute of the new, sophisticated way to wear sequins. Click through the slideshow to shop our favorite sequin pieces now.

1 of 29
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The It Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Rainbow Squad

Mira Mikati shirt, $1,440; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Sequin Love Affair
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Office Sequin

J.Crew skirt, $140; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Sleeve Detail

Topshop shirt, $58; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Track Pant
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
"Casual" Fridays

Mira Mikati dress, $980; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Embellished Set

Skirt, $26 (was $89); at ASOS

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Silver Sequins
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Written in the Stars

L'Agence dress, $995; at Barneys New York

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Little Sequin Number

Badgley Mischka dress, $197.50 (was $395); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Sequin Statement
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Sequin Knit

Marc Jacobs sweater, $495; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Mini Bow

Daniele Carlotta skirt, $823; at Luisaviaroma

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Sequin and Black All Over
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Stripes + Sequin

Tracy Reese dress, $748; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Sequin Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Girl Boss Blazer

Sequin blazer, $595; at Alice + Olivia

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Girl Boss Pant

Sequin pant, $550; at Alice + Olivia

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Statement Mini
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Sequin Maxi

Plus Maxi Dress, $58; at Forever21

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Chain Lace Up

Sequin top, $64; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Little Details
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Sequined Velour

Dress, $69.99; at H&M

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Chevron Class of 2017

MSGM sweatershirt, $590; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Casual Sequins
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Bomb.com

Leopard bomber, $56 (was $112); at ASOS

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
Embellished Midi

Skirt, $795; at Alice + Olivia

STYLECASTER | The Non-Prom Way to Wear Sequins
The Party Look
Photo: Getty Images

