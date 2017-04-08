How To Wear Patent Leather, According to 17 Street-Style Stars

Just like certain silhouettes and accessories trends, fabrics come in and out of style on the regular. Think: the Juicy Couture velour sweatsuits of the early-aughts, the stick-to-your-every-curve stretch denim that was big a few years ago, and the poplin cotton shirts that are taking over our spring and summer wardrobes as we speak. And just like the latter, patent leather—yes, the glossy, look-at-me fabric that was huge back in the ’60s and ’70s—is staging quite the comeback.

But pulling off the look without giving off go-go vibes isn’t always easy. If you’re unsure if you can nail the trend (hint: you can—trust), the key to incorporating patent leather without feeling costume-y is to keep all other fleeting trends far, far away from the rest of your outfit: That means pairing a glossy-finished pant with a simple button-down, or topping off your shiny loafers with raw-hem jeans and a tee. Start with an accessory, and then work your way up to outerwear. And as far as the shopping for patent leather goes, look for timeless pieces that give off a modern vibes, like this minimalist, blush-colored raincoat or an A-line miniskirt that hits at just the right place.

Of course, if you’re a master print- and fabric-mixer and the thought of wearing a patent-finish jacket with thigh-high boots and a ruffle-collar shirt Gives. You. Life, go all out—and wear it with confidence! Ahead, 17 street-style vets demonstrate how to wear patent leather the 2017 way.