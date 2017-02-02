The Fashion Editor’s Guide to Valentine’s Day Jewelry

Allow us to be frank for a moment: While many spend the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day fussing over dinner reservations and floral arrangements, for us, the anticipation is all about creating the perfect holiday look. And no outfit is complete without a few key accessories. Be it with a single sparkling bangle, stacks of skinny rings, or more literal adornments in the way of pink wrap bracelets and heart-shaped charms, a strong accessorizing game is something we can always get behind.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, we got our hands on some new and classic pieces from PANDORA Jewelry, creating editor-approved looks available to shop right now. Ahead, five STYLECASTER staffers share the pendants, charm bracelets, and more that bode with their personal style, and offer their takes on how to wear PANDORA Jewelry—for V-Day and beyond.