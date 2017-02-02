StyleCaster
The Fashion Editor's Guide to Valentine's Day Jewelry

The Fashion Editor’s Guide to Valentine’s Day Jewelry

The Fashion Editor’s Guide to Valentine’s Day Jewelry
Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

Allow us to be frank for a moment: While many spend the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day fussing over dinner reservations and floral arrangements, for us, the anticipation is all about creating the perfect holiday look. And no outfit is complete without a few key accessories. Be it with a single sparkling bangle, stacks of skinny rings, or more literal adornments in the way of pink wrap bracelets and heart-shaped charms, a strong accessorizing game is something we can always get behind.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, we got our hands on some new and classic pieces from PANDORA Jewelry, creating editor-approved looks available to shop right now. Ahead, five STYLECASTER staffers share the pendants, charm bracelets, and more that bode with their personal style, and offer their takes on how to wear PANDORA Jewelry—for V-Day and beyond.

Chloe Metzger, Beauty Editor
Photo: Jens ingvarsson

“I rarely ever wear color, so I like to have fun with my jewelry when the holiday permits it—and Valentine’s Day is pretty much the ultimate go-pink-or-go-home holiday. The fuchsia beads jazz up an otherwise simple, understated bracelet, and the tiny heart rings made me feel festive without looking too over the top.”

Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

Ribbons of Love Ring, $55; at PANDORA Jewelry

Silver Grey Double Leather Bracelet, $55; at PANDORA Jewelry

Geometric Facets with Synthetic Ruby Charm, $50; at PANDORA Jewelry

Laura Valencia, Assistant Producer
Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

"I love how stackable the rings are, and these delicate pieces are very in line with my style. They're perfect for dressing up outfits and special ocassions."

Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

Sparkling Bow Bracelet, $125; at PANDORA Jewelry

October Droplet Ring, $45; at PANDORA Jewelry

Forevermore Ring, $80; at PANDORA Jewlery

Nancy Nguyen, Integrated Marketing Associate
Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

"I tend to gravitate towards silver jewelry and anything that's pink, so I'm very into these stackable bangles and charms. I especially love the pendant necklace, which is perfect for a deep, V-neck top. I feel really polished in these pieces."

Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

Floating Locket, $125; at PANDORA Jewlery

Love Feelings Petits, $30; at PANDORA Jewelry

Elegant Beauty Ring, $80; at PANDORA Jewlery 

Hannah Hickok, Lifestyle Editor
Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

"These double-sided studs are so cool, and the necklace and bangles have just enough color to make them fun, but still a bit subtle. These are great for Valentine's Day dinner with the S.O.!"

Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

Pavé Drops, $125; at PANDORA Jewlery 

Latin Love Heart Charm, $45; at PANDORA Jewlery

Cerise Encased in Love Charm, $55; at PANDORA Jewelry

Leah Faye Cooper, Editorial Producer
Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

"What's so nice about these pieces is that they can be mixed and matched in a million different ways. I especially like loading up charms on a bracelet, then keeping everything else minimal. The perfume bottle charm is my personal fave, and very Valentine's Day appropriate."

Photo: Jens Ingvarsson

Pavé Lights Charm, $70; at PANDORA Jewelry

Signature Scent Charm, $50; at PANDORA Jewelry

Cerise Heart Glass Charm, $55; at PANDORA Jewelry

