StyleCaster
Share

25 Ways to Wear Your Over-the-Knee Boots All Winter

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Ways to Wear Your Over-the-Knee Boots All Winter

Kristen Bousquet
by
6561 Shares
25 Ways to Wear Your Over-the-Knee Boots All Winter
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

In the world of cold-weather boots, over-the-knees are probably our favorite. It’s hard not to obsess over footwear that actually let’s you rock a short skirt in the dead of winter — but on the flip side, tall boots are notoriously hard to wear. One false pairing and you can venture into lady of the night territory. Though we love Julia Roberts, we’d like our look to be a little more Gigi Hadid and a little less “Pretty Woman,” thank you very much.

MORE: The 20 Best Pairs of Over-the-Knee Boots at Every Price Point

Whether you’re planning on busting out a dusty pair from the back of your closet,or ponying up to purchase a new set, we’ve nailed down 25 ways to wear thigh-high boots during the coldest months of the year and still look totally chic (as opposed to looking like you’re out trolling for a date).

Originally published December 2015. Updated November 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Pin it! 25 Ways to Wear Your Over-the-Knee Boots
25 Ways to Wear Your Over-the-Knee Boots

Pin it!

Photo: Yvonna Groom/StyleCaster

Photo: The Girl From Panama

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Kolorowa Dusza

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: My Silk Fairytale

Photo: Ohh Couture

Photo: Cashmere in Style

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Be Sugar and Spice

Photo: Reinvent Yourself

Photo: Let's Talk About Fashion

Photo: Shall We Sasa

Photo: Fashion is My Life

Photo: Freedom of Wardrobe

Photo: Let's Talk About Fashion

Photo: Petite Side of Style

Photo: Classically Carissa

Photo: The Mysterious Girl

Next slideshow starts in 10s

75 Stunning Party Dresses for Every Body Type and Budget

75 Stunning Party Dresses for Every Body Type and Budget
  • Pin it! 25 Ways to Wear Your Over-the-Knee Boots
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share