How to Wear a Maxi Skirt, According to Instagram

Mini-skirts, while often intimidating in their own right, come with simple styling rules: If you’re going super-short, balance out your miles-long legs with something a little more conservative on top. (Unless, of course, it’s 100-plus degrees out, which is precisely when any expectation of modesty goes out the window.)

But styling a maxi skirt or dress is a whole other beast: Wear something similarly baggy on top and you risk looking frumpy—not exactly the sartorial goal of, well, anyone. But that doesn’t mean you have to opt for a skin-tight shirt either: Pull off a maxi skirt at a late summer wedding by pairing it with a billowing crop-top and heels; throw on a pleated style with a knotted-front tee for brunch next weekend; or wear a waist-cinching iteration to the office with a tucked button-down.

To get inspired, we looked to Instagram’s best-dressed for 15 ideas how to wear a maxi skirt. Our favorite looks to bookmark below.