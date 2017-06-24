StyleCaster
How To Wear a Jacket in the Summer, According to the Internet

How To Wear a Jacket in the Summer, According to the Internet

How To Wear a Jacket in the Summer, According to the Internet
Photo: Getty Images

How many times have you woken up in your non-central-AC apartment, proceeded to take a cold shoulder, picked out a tiny dress to combat the 96-degree temps outside, and stood in front of your window unit for some brief solace—only to end up freezing at your desk for nine straight hours? When you’re dying of heat and humidity, it’s pretty typically to think you’ll never not feel overheated and sticky again, but grabbing a jacket on your way out doesn’t have to mean you’re stuck wearing it while you wait for the subway.

But you don’t have to stuff it in your bag, either: Instead, make your jacket look like an intentional part of your outfit, rather than something you’re shlepping around until you get seated under the AC during dinner. For instance, if you’re wearing a crop top, grab a jacket that matches your pants or shorts for a chic summer suiting look, or tie your denim topper around an oversized sheath dress to give you some shape.

Ahead, we found 27 street style stars who perfectly demonstrate how to wear a jacket in the summer without sweating.

 

Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Tan Dress with Black Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Long Tan Jacket with Long Denim Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Pepsi T-shirt and Black Jacket with Red Long Pants
Photo: Getty Images
girl wearing white suit in summer
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Denim Jacket With Ripped Jeans and Crop Top
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Red Bomber Jacket and Black Denim Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Orange Black Stripped Jacket and White Short Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Denim Jacket with Ripped Jeans and Maroon Crop Top
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Red and Blue Jacket with Long Black Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Black Bomber Jacket with Black Long Sweatshirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-White Jacket with Black Stripes and Long Green Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Black Leather Jacket and Leather Short Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Tan Jacket with Black Pants and White T-Shirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Light Tan Jacket with Tan Short Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Green Bomber Jacket with Short Denim Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Green Rain Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Red Bomber Jacket and Long Silver Jumpsuit
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Leather Jacket with White Pants
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Bright Yellow Jacket with Rainbow Colored Skirt and Bright Yellow Shoes
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Yellow Bomber Jacket and Flowery Romper
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Red and Blue Jacket and Long Black Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Black Long Coat with Red Leather Skirt and Stripped Blue Shirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Red Stylish Jacket with Jeans
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Black Leather Jacket and Black Short Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Short Red Dress and Black Jacket Tied Around Waist
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Black Leather Jacket with White Short Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Street Style Guide To Wearing A Jacket In The Summer-Patterned Black and Red Jacket with Short Black Skirt
Photo: Getty Images

